Pistachio Mexican Wedding Cookies Recipe

Makes about 4 dozen
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients
16 tablespoons|226 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
½ cup|115 grams granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons almond milk
1 ¾ cups|230 grams all-purpose flour
1 cup|140 grams finely chopped salted pistachios
½ cup pistachio flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup|60 grams confectioners sugar, for rolling
Directions
- Heat oven to 325°F.
- In a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the granulated sugar and butter on medium speed until fluffy. Add the almond milk and vanilla and mix on low until smooth. Add the all-purpose flour, pistachios, pistachio flour, and the salt and mix until fully incorporated. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Roll the dough into 1-tablespoon rounds and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, about 2-inches apart. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until they spread slightly and are lightly set.
- Cool completely, then roll in a large bowl filled with the confectioners’ sugar.
