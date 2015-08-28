Pitch Steward Slips, Man U Fans Chant “Are You Gerrard in Disguise?”

Steward slips over trying to catch a Man Utd fan!”Are you Gerrard in disguise.” pic.twitter.com/Kyx8DhnXTi

— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 27, 2015

Oh, he caught you slippin’, huh?

On Wednesday night’s Champions League qualifier between Manchester United and Club Brugge in Belgium, a pitch invader hurdled the fences and caught a steward slippin’. Subsequent to the fall, Man U fans called out in chorus, “are you Gerrard in disguise?” Classic troll.

For context, the fans were using a year-old tactic, referring to when Steven Gerrard slipped against Chelsea at the end of the 2013-2014 season, subsequently putting an end to Liverpool’s Premier League winning chances. Never a missed opportunity to troll Liverpool.