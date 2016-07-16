VICE
The Beautiful Faces and Scenes of Pitchfork Music Festival: Day One

Oh baby, it’s that time of year again. You know, when music lovers descend upon Union Park in Chicago to drink excessively (but responsibly) and watch all their favorite buzz bands / former Beach Boys. Day one of the 2016 edition featured acts like Shamir, Beach House, Twin Peaks, Mick Jenkins, Whitney, Moses Sumney, Broken Social Scene, and plenty of cool haircuts. We’re out here enjoying the sun and Twin Peaks Goose Island IPA while trying to catch as many Pokémon as possible. We’re also watching music, we promise. To prove it, here are a bunch of photos of the cool shit we saw by Chicago-based photographer Petya Shalamanova. Look at all of them. They’re cool. Trust us; we’re music journalists!

Beach House


Shamir


Shamir


Broken Social Scene


Mick Jenkins


Twin Peaks


Whitney


Moses Sumney

Petya Shalamanova is a photographer based in Chicago. Follow her on Instagram.

