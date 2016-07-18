FKA Twigs Is Incredible, Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Are Princes of Chicago, and Other Pitchfork Fest Observations



All photos by Petya Shalamanova

It was supposed to rain on the final day of the 2016 edition of Pitchfork Music Festival, but—then it didn’t! Gripping details, we know, but what else are we supposed to say? Every act was *fire emoji* and :::extremely lit voice::: lit? Because that’s what the final day actually provided. Each act—from Woods to Empress Of to Jeremih to Miguel to FKA Twigs to others we forgot to mention—brought it for the final day. Twigs had the prescence of a goddess. Jeremih brought out Chance the Rapper and crowned themselves princes of the Windy City. Miguel looked like a dove. After the weekend already provided us some nostalgia with Brian Wilson and Sufjan Stevens, it felt good to sing along to “Oui” and remember why Chicago is one of the most fun places to chill during the summer. See photos of artists and scenes of the festival below by photographer Petya Shalamanova.