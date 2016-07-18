Everyone Is Dressing Really Cool at Pitchfork Music Festival (Plus Sufjan Stevens Wore Angel Wings)

Photos by Petya Shalamanova
Day two of Pitchfork Music Festival was a big day. It was warm and sunny, and the beer was extra refreshing. On top of drunken shenanigans, Saturday featured some terrific live music, such as Sufjan Stevens, Holly Herndon, Brian Wilson performing Pet Sounds, Blood Orange, Savages, Royal Headache, Anderson .PAAK, and more. We spent most of our day running back and forth across the festival grounds and giving music nerds wedgies. We’re also still trying to find as many Pokémon as possible. If you have any good tips on where they’re located in Union Park, please don’t be afraid to tweet @NoiseyMusic.
Blood Orange
Brian Wilson
Sufjan Stevens
Petya Shalamanova is a photographer based in Chicago. Follow her on Instagram.