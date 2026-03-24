Pixies Just Announced 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Pixies just announced a short string of U.S. tour dates for 2026 in celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band.
The September dates, which the band will slot in around festival appearances at New York’s Borderland Music Festival and New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Fest, also follow a lengthy Asian and European run. (Which leads me to speculate that they’ll probably announce more U.S. dates soon. More U.K. dates than U.S. dates? I mean, I get it—but still.)
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The newly announced run will kick off in Greenville, South Carolina on September 15, followed by shows in Wilmington, North Carolina; East Aurora, New York; Asbury Park, New Jersey; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbia, Missouri; and Santa Fe, New Mexico; before concluding September 26 in Tucson, Arizona.
Kind of a random little run, no? Come on, gang. Let’s have the rest of ’em…
Pixies 2026 U.S. Tour: How to get tickets
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Tickets to the newly announced Pixies U.S. tour dates will be up for Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, March 25 at 12 PM local time. Sign up here for access.
General onsale will begin Friday, March 27 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.
Once tickets go onsale (and sell out—which these will quickly!) you can find yours at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Pixies 2026 U.S. Tour Dates
09/15 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall – Peace Center
09/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
09/18 — East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music Festival 2026
09/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/23 — Columbia, MO @ Rose Park
09/25 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
09/26 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
All Pixies 2026 Tour Dates
05/06 — Putuo Qu, China @ VASLIVE瓦肆现场
05/07 — Putuo Qu, China @ VASLIVE瓦肆现场
05/10 — Muntinlupa, Philippines @ The Filinvest Tent
05/12 — Hung Hom, Hong Kong @ TIDES
05/20 — York, United Kingdom @ York Barbican
05/21 — Dunfermline, United Kingdom @ Alhambra Theatre
05/23 — Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom @ Bearded Theory Festival 2026
05/24 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Aviva Studios
05/25 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Aviva Studios
05/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall
05/29 — London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall
05/31 — Limerick, Ireland @ King John’s Castle
06/01 — Limerick, Ireland @ King John’s Castle
06/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
06/26 — Bodelva, United Kingdom @ Eden Sessions
06/27 — Wasing, United Kingdom @ On The Mount at Wasing
06/30 — Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle Spandau
07/01 — Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbühne
07/01 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival 2026
07/02 — Frankfurt am Main, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/04 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter 2026
07/05 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Chateau De Beauregard A Herouville St Clair
07/07 — Nîmes, France @ Festival de Nîmes 2026
07/09 — Barcelona, Spain @ Festival Cruïlla 2026
07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival 2026
07/11 — Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive 2026
07/14 — Milano, Italy @ Parco della Musica di Milano
07/15 — Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France @ Guitare en Scène 2026
07/17 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Maassilo
07/18 — Enschede, Netherlands @ Muziekcentrum Enschede
07/19 — Heerlen, Netherlands @ Limburgzaal Heerlen
09/15 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall – Peace Center
09/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
09/18 — East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music Festival 2026
09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/23 — Columbia, MO @ Rose Park
09/25 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
09/26 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre