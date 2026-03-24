Pixies Just Announced 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Pixies just announced a short string of U.S. tour dates for 2026 in celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band.

The September dates, which the band will slot in around festival appearances at New York’s Borderland Music Festival and New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Fest, also follow a lengthy Asian and European run. (Which leads me to speculate that they’ll probably announce more U.S. dates soon. More U.K. dates than U.S. dates? I mean, I get it—but still.)

Videos by VICE

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 13: Black Francis and David Lovering of The Pixies perform at Hordern Pavilion on November 13, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

The newly announced run will kick off in Greenville, South Carolina on September 15, followed by shows in Wilmington, North Carolina; East Aurora, New York; Asbury Park, New Jersey; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbia, Missouri; and Santa Fe, New Mexico; before concluding September 26 in Tucson, Arizona.

Kind of a random little run, no? Come on, gang. Let’s have the rest of ’em…

Pixies 2026 U.S. Tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to the newly announced Pixies U.S. tour dates will be up for Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, March 25 at 12 PM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale will begin Friday, March 27 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.

Once tickets go onsale (and sell out—which these will quickly!) you can find yours at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/15 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall – Peace Center

09/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

09/18 — East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music Festival 2026

09/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/23 — Columbia, MO @ Rose Park

09/25 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company

09/26 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/06 — Putuo Qu, China @ VASLIVE瓦肆现场

05/07 — Putuo Qu, China @ VASLIVE瓦肆现场

05/10 — Muntinlupa, Philippines @ The Filinvest Tent

05/12 — Hung Hom, Hong Kong @ TIDES

05/20 — York, United Kingdom @ York Barbican

05/21 — Dunfermline, United Kingdom @ Alhambra Theatre

05/23 — Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom @ Bearded Theory Festival 2026

05/24 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Aviva Studios

05/25 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Aviva Studios

05/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

05/29 — London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

05/31 — Limerick, Ireland @ King John’s Castle

06/01 — Limerick, Ireland @ King John’s Castle

06/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

06/26 — Bodelva, United Kingdom @ Eden Sessions

06/27 — Wasing, United Kingdom @ On The Mount at Wasing

06/30 — Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/01 — Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbühne

07/01 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival 2026

07/02 — Frankfurt am Main, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/04 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter 2026

07/05 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Chateau De Beauregard A Herouville St Clair

07/07 — Nîmes, France @ Festival de Nîmes 2026

07/09 — Barcelona, Spain @ Festival Cruïlla 2026

07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival 2026

07/11 — Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive 2026

07/14 — Milano, Italy @ Parco della Musica di Milano

07/15 — Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France @ Guitare en Scène 2026

07/17 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Maassilo

07/18 — Enschede, Netherlands @ Muziekcentrum Enschede

07/19 — Heerlen, Netherlands @ Limburgzaal Heerlen

09/15 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall – Peace Center

09/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

09/18 — East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music Festival 2026

09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/23 — Columbia, MO @ Rose Park

09/25 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company

09/26 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre