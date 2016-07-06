Pixies Return with a New Album and a Single That Sounds Like a Pixies Single

Pixies are back, or at least more back than they were before. The legendary four-piece announced that they’ll be releasing a new album called Head Carrier later this year and that, yes, this one is a real album, not three EPs stuck together like 2014’s Indie Cindy. That makes this the first full, planned Pixies record since 1991’s Trompe le Monde. Great.

They also released a track from the record, “Um Chagga Lagga,” which is fine. Frank Black isn’t pushing himself to the extreme levels of rockabilly performance pastiche that he could so easily. That, coupled with now-confirmed new bassist Paz Lenchantin’s overdriven vocals keep the whole thing alive.

But shouldn’t this all be a little more exciting? This is one of the most influential bands of the last four goddamn decades releasing their first real album in 25 years and, well, what are we all hoping for? Surfer Rosa? Kim Deal is gone now, but Lenchantin is a perfect addition to a band who, in theory, haven’t lost it. Indie Cindy had some interesting tracks on it and their live performances have been entertaining. This could work. And we should all pray to whatver god or gods we choose that it does.

Check out “Um Chagga Lagga” below. Head Carrier is out September 30 on Pixies-music/Play It Again Sam.

