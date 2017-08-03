Pizza Delivery Guy Leaves Creepy 4-Page Note for Customer Who Forgot Tip

According to the website TipthePizzaGuy.com, a lot of people don’t realize that the delivery charge added to many pizza orders is not a tip and does not actually go to the driver. It’s a common—and totally innocent—mistake to make, and one that Lauren Ledford seems to have made on a recent order from Postmates.

She accidentally stiffed a pizza guy four bucks—and he responded by sending her a terrifying handwritten note: four pages of rage, threats, and nasty names.

Ledford alleges that six days after her last order from Postmates, a popular food delivery app, she came home to find the driver’s letter waiting at her door. She posted the last two pages on Instagram and Facebook and, wow, they are something. The driver admits that he was high at the time he scribbled everything out, but needed her tip money to “stay toasty.” In the other paragraphs, he makes a number of offensive comments and displays a complete lack of knowledge about the female anatomy. He also outright threatens her—all over a $4 tip.

“Please next time, tip your delivery driver. And if it turns out that delivery driver is me again, and you do not tip yet again, I’m probably going to rob you,” he writes. “I’m only joking, but not really. Don’t risk it though. Who knows what a disgruntled delivery driver who can’t afford to eat that day is capable of.”

Ledford reported the man to Postmates customer service, who, according to her, took 24 hours to respond to her concerns. She also turned the letter over to the Redondo Beach Police Department, and if the writer is caught, he could face felony charges. In a second Facebook post, Ledford said Postmates would not give her the driver’s full name so that she could file a restraining order against him. “It’s really scary knowing that they have suddenly cut this man’s income off and will not help to ensure my protection from this psycho,” she wrote.

“Harassment of any kind is not tolerated on the Postmates platform and we are sincerely sorry for this customer’s experience,” Postmates said in a statement. “Immediately after being notified of this incident last week we removed the independent contractor from the platform.”

The most unsettling part of this tale might be that the delivery guy simmered over a forgotten tip for almost a week before showing up at Ledford’s door and threatening to rob her. Suddenly, frozen supermarket pizza is sounding better than ever.

MUNCHIES has reached out to Postmates for additional comment on the matter but has not yet received a response.