Pizza Hut Hopes to Capitalize on Internet’s Sudden Interest in Bigfoot Porn

If you haven’t already heard, discussion of “Bigfoot erotica” has pretty much taken over the internet ever since this weekend, when Democratic congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accused her opponent Denver Riggleman of liking the stuff. (Yes, we know their names are hilarious, but this is not an SNL sketch—we checked.) And while we’re definitely not here for kink-shaming, it turns out Riggleman is buddy-buddy with a bunch of white supremacists, so liking sasquatch porn should be very, very low on your list of reasons why you shouldn’t dig this guy.

Always looking for fun ways to promote their food, Pizza Hut thought that this would be a great time to plug one of their former “favorite guilty pleasures”—the Bigfoot Pizza.

Sigh. The internet is divided on this one. (Which is odd, considering the internet always agrees on everything!) Lots of people assumed that the social media people at Pizza Hut just failed to check why #Bigfoot was trending on Twitter and that it was an honest—and dumbass—mistake. Other more cynical folk view it as a calculated public relations move to get food publications to cover the cringy throwback. (But what self-respecting journalist would ever fall for that trap, amirite?)

Either way, they’re playing it off pretty well:

So while the tweet’s origin story remains unclear, it’s probably safe to assume that you aren’t going to receive a copy of Virginia Wade’s Cum For Bigfoot with your next two-topping medium. (Sorry, people.)