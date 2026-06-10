Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Your Childhood Today. Here’s How to Get a Free Pizza Out of It.

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to throw away things, and you participated in the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! program as a kid, today is your lucky day. That hoarding obsession is about to get you a free Personal Pan Pizza. Finally, some good news, am I right?

So, how does it all work? Well, Pizza Hut is celebrating its classic BOOK IT! program with a one-day-only giveaway today, June 10. Literally anyone who brings a BOOK IT! button from ANY year to a participating Pizza Hut location can snag a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza. Heck yeah.

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I sadly no longer have my button, but if I did, I could use it today to get a free lunch, even though I got that button back before high-speed internet was a thing. Shout-out to Pizza Hut for not forgetting the day-one BOOK IT! club fans.

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Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Your Childhood Today, and It Comes With Free Pizza

For those of you who had a (sometimes!) awesome childhood like me, you might remember the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! program, Pizza Hut’s iconic reading rewards program. It first launched in the 1980s, but really took off and became a hit with us 90s kids. The program rewarded kids for hitting reading goals with pizza, which is, ironically, how I like to reward myself now, as a 30-something-year-old man, whenever I get yard work done.

Bringing the program back in 2026 is part of Pizza Hut’s “Summer of Hut Orignals” campaign, which, yes, is hella nostalgic and also aimed at people like me who grew up during the Hut’s golden era and now have kids of my own. This campaign, combined with Pizza Hut bringing back 90s aesthetics at select locations, has me excited to give the Hut my business for the first time in over a decade.

Sadly, it won’t be for a free Personal Pan Pizza today, because again, that button hasn’t been seen since before 9/11. But if I find myself near one of those classic Pizza Hut locations soon, you can bet your copy of Captain Underpants that I’m stopping by for dinner and a nostalgia trip.