Pizza Hut Launched Pepperoni Caviar in NYC

Pizza Hut is offering its very own version of caviar. Why? Good question.

According to the brand’s press release, it seems that the pizza chain just wants to fit in. So, they decided to replicate the look and feel of caviar—sans fish.

Videos by VICE

“It’s a pepperoni seasoning that we’re mixing with the water solution,” Alex Yeatts, the recipe’s inventor and Global Innovation Chef, explained to The Post. “You then heat it up and then drop it down into a vat of cold oil so it purifies and turns into little pearl sizes. We just do that a couple million times to get it.”

Basically, the “caviar” pearls are meant to taste like smoked pepperoni and are for “dipping, dunking, and bumping.” Whatever that means.

Pizza Hut is launching a limited-time “Pizza Caviar Bump Box” that includes one cheese Personal Pan Pizza, three boneless wings or fries, and bursts of “Pizza Caviar.” The combo box will be available exclusively at the Pizza Hut located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City. So, if you’re living in a different city or state, you’ll have to travel for this truly once-in-a-lifetime food experience. It will only be offered between April 10th and April 12th from 4 to 8 pm, while supplies last.

“As a brand that’s always pushing the boundaries of what pizza culture can be, we saw an opportunity to take one of today’s biggest food trends and make it our own,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut. “Pizza Caviar is our way of bringing a touch of indulgence while staying true to the flavors people love from Pizza Hut.”

If you’re looking for a “fancy” dinner night, take your date to Pizza Hut for an elevated dining experience.

“We saw an opportunity to take one of today’s biggest food trends and make it our own,” Friebe said.