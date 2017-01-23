Pizza Hut Waitress No Longer Homeless, Thanks to Amazing Customer

Normally, good news coming from a Pizza Hut means they’ve brought back the P’Zone or have put a Galaga machine in the back corner. But this is something even better—and it’s coming at a time when we’re grasping for something that isn’t completely terrible. Thanks to two extraordinarily kind-hearted customers, Pennsylvania Pizza Hut waitress Krystal Kramer is no longer homeless.

In December, Kramer’s apartment flooded to the point where it was no longer habitable. She was forced to move into a hotel, but even with help from the local Red Cross, she quickly ran out of money. She currently works two jobs, both at Pizza Hut and at an organisation that helps the elderly, but that still wasn’t enough to keep a roof over her head.

On January 4, Kramer was working her shift at the Somerset Pizza Hut, when two customers asked if she’d like to take their leftovers home. “[My coworker] said no and then looked at me. I was like, yeah, I’m homeless. I don’t know where I’ll eat tonight. I’ll say yes,” she told WJAC.

She presumably boxed those slices up and went back to work. But while she was cleaning up, the other waitress called her over to the now-empty table. The unidentified customers had tipped both waitresses but, for Kramer, they’d added $558.33 to their $41 restaurant bill. She said she ran after the men “blowing kisses,” but wasn’t able to say thank you in person.

“It was a shock for us,” Somerset Pizza Hut owner Erik Bittner told the news outlet. “I’ve been in business in for 20 years. This is [the] first time I’ve seen a $41 check with a $560 tip.”

Bittner says that Kramer’s Pizza Hut family had no idea how desperate her living situation had become. “I’m a very independent person and I don’t like to ask for help,” she told WTAJ, but admitted that she was near “rock bottom” that night.

In addition to those amazing customers, many of Kramer’s co-workers chipped in to an emergency fund for her. Thanks to their collective generosity, she can now pay the deposit and the first month’s rent on an apartment.

“That tip absolutely changed my life,” she said.

There. That’s about all the news we need for a couple of days.