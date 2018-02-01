Pizza Is a Better Breakfast Choice than Most Cereals, Nutritionist Claims

It’s Saturday morning, and you, groggy and dreadfully hungover, roll over onto—oh, my, what’s that? Why, yes, it’s a slice of pizza you bought last night just decaying in your bed! Hello there!

Rise and shine, you hungover beast, and mosey on over to your kitchen so you can heat that baby up. Mmm, yes. There’s nothing better than a steaming slice of ‘za for the most important meal of the day.

If you’ve been in the minority in thinking this, I’ve got some wonderful news: One nutritionist has got your back.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN told The Daily Meal on Monday. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

Surprised? This is quite an assertion, expanding on the established fact that many mass-market cereals are just clumps of sugar. A slice of pizza is so fatty and rich with protein, Amer claims, that it’ll keep your belly full and sustain you for much longer in the day than a bowl of cereal that’ll have you battling a gnarly sugar comedown.

“I am not endorsing pizza as the healthiest breakfast option,” Amer wrote to MUNCHIES over email on Wednesday when asked to clarify her points. “Many cereals marketed for breakfast contain as much sugar as a candy bar.”

She noted that this doesn’t apply to all cereals—say, some barebones oat bran. “I look for less than 5 [grams] of added sugar and at least 5 [grams of] fiber,” she wrote of her own shopping habits for cereal. “Also, 100 percent whole grains should be the first ingredient. Then, pair your cereal with a good source of protein, such as Greek yogurt, milk, or a small handful of nuts and seeds, and sprinkle some berries on top for added fiber, vitamins and minerals.”

But… what about pizza?

“I believe people should eat according to their cravings,” Amer argued. “Honoring a pizza craving for breakfast can prevent binging on an entire pizza pie later in the day.”



You heard her. French toast your pizza. Make it a “breakfast pizza.” But as for whether it’s really a better option than a bowl of Grape Nuts, the jury is still out.