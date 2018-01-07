The Pizza Show: New York

New York is the birthplace of many things, but for our purposes we are sticking to pizza. Frank starts with a quick history lesson from Scott Wiener, the owner of Scott’s Pizza Tours. Then we hit the streets to see and taste the history for ourselves. The best thing about pizza is that it’s relatively young, and you can still eat pizza from the ovens of the people that brought this incredible food from Italy and put it on the map. We meet the granddaughters of the man that literally brought pizza over from Naples, and see the ovens that he used. We hit all the best slices, from Greenwich Village to Soho, and then finish in Brooklyn at Luigi’s Pizza—a place untouched by time.

Season 1 Episode 5 of The Pizza Show. Watch more