Pressed in against the ropes of a makeshift boxing ring, a small crowd – a mix of gawps and grimaces – gazes on intently. Aside from the fighters, the only other person in the ring is Remdizz: today’s charismatic host, referee, and the self-described “hood’s Dana White”.

In a disused commercial unit – dwarfed by the 100ft red brick arches of Stockport Viaduct – and gleaming pale under the glare of a patchwork of fluorescent ceiling lamps, two lads are knocking lumps off each other.

With the last of the Sunday afternoon sun headed for the horizon, a steady trickle of spectators wound its way up this former boxing gym’s dusty stairs. Insulation panels pulled from the ceiling sit in piles next to old trophies and punched-out gloves. A burly doorman checks names, ticking off family, friends and curious onlookers with tickets. Despite the damp November chill, there’s a warm, anticipatory atmosphere in the building as tracks by local rappers eke out of a makeshift PA system and punters swig from Stella cans.

This is King of the Ring , a clandestine fight club that pops up monthly in rotating locations around Manchester, postcodes sent out by text a few days before the starting bell sounds.

Today, there’ll be six bouts. Each contest comprises three one-minute rounds that disappear in a blur of arms and sweat, the thud and slap of leather on skin sending shouts from the crowd and pointed instructions from the fighters’ corners.

Nervy fighters – who put themselves forward via social media, before signing waivers and being matched by age, size, and experience – pace about, sweating under hoodies with drawstrings pulled tight as they hit heavy bags suspended from tomato-red scaffolds. The crowd, ranging in age from schoolkids to seniors but mostly populated by young men in a uniform of skin fades and tight tracksuits, slowly swells, claiming vantage points around the squared circle.

In the 12 months since that first back garden scrap, KOTR has popped up in a pub, a car park and hosted match-ups in Birmingham and Amsterdam. Remdizz, still in his early twenties, wants to make today’s location a more permanent HQ, providing training facilities across a range of fighting disciplines. An instinctive entrepreneur, his vision is constantly expanding – but the guiding philosophy of KOTR is the one stamped in capital letters on the banner behind him, on the back of his T-shirt, and on the ring’s fastenings: “PUT DOWN THE KNIFE, USE YOUR LEFT AND RIGHT”.

It began life in 2021, in a back garden with a ring consisting of foam-wrapped fence posts and a few strips of construction tape. Hampered by injuries over a three-year Muay Thai career, Remdizz had set out with a vision of building his own grassroots promotion that could surface new talent and, eventually, provide an income not just for himself but for others supplying food and drinks and dressing the fighters. (Today, there’s chicken, rice and peas, and mac and cheese laid on by a friend of his mum, and drinks dished out from cardboard boxes.)

Remdizz – who only wanted to go by his nickname – twirls and waltzes and slides between the competitors, adjudicating, and then, when it’s all done, declaring a win, loss or draw. King Of The Ring, or KOTR, is his brainchild.

By containing violence in controlled spaces, Remdizz believes he can offer a counter to the tide of serious youth violence that’s risen in his city by 200 percent over the past two years. “If you’ve got a problem with someone and it’s probably going to go to that point,” he says, “then bring it in here, squash it, go home. Everyone gets to live.” Previous events have included moments of silence for victims of knife crime, and fighters boxing in shirts printed with photos of friends who’ve passed.

“A lot of the fighters, as much as they might not be in a gang, they might be around gang people,” Remdizz explains once the fights are over. “They don’t want to be going on that path, but that’s the only path in front of them. They feel like this is the safe place where you can see fights and nothing dodgy’s going to happen after.”

He says he’s interested in the stories of the people arriving in his Instagram DMs. “We’ve had people who’ve been stabbed come and fight before, who’re coming from gang life, people who’ve come from hooligan backgrounds. And it’s never kicked off.”