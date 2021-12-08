Better.com CEO Called Top Investor ‘Sewage,’ Said Making Company Money Would Earn Employees ‘Freedom’

Vishal Garg was angry. It was April, and the CEO of Better.com was preparing to take his pseudo-tech mortgage startup public. The company had recently hired Kevin Ryan, a Morgan Stanley executive, as its chief financial officer, and Morgan Stanley was advising the company. An initial SEC registration form had even been drawn up. But the plan fell apart. The company decided instead to list itself on the stock exchange directly, by way of a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

“Are you dissatisfied with the return you have received since then Howard … when you got someone at a major investment bank to vouch for you and your bonafides that you weren’t just another old private equity Neanderthal,” Garg wrote, adding that he wanted Newman to “tender your shares to the company and the other investors who actually care about its mission and growth.”

“I would love to understand what insecurity or concern prompted this joint letter,” Garg wrote to Newman, Activant Capital’s Steven Sarancino, L Catterton’s Michael Farello, and Nicholas Calamari, Better’s general counsel. Roughly 70 people—all or nearly all of Better.com’s investors—were copied. In the email, Garg suggested that Pine Brook Partners was a thorn in the company’s side and accused the firm “blackmailed me on 5 pm [sic] on a Friday afternoon and held the company hostage til I invested $5mm of my own personal money into the company around this time 2 years ago to prevent a potential event of default on our credit lines.” (Newman, Sarancino, Farello, and Calamari did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Pine Brook Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Motherboard has no reporting to suggest that Pine Brook Partners did anything unusual in its dealings with Better.)

Some of its core investors weren't on board with the new SPAC-tacular plan. In April, three major investors, led by Howard Newman of the investment firm Pine Brook Partners, wrote a letter to Garg expressing concern with not going the more traditional IPO route, according to emails obtained by Motherboard. Garg exploded at Newman, calling him "sewage" on the "rocket ship" that was his company and an "ingrate and a thug and a miserable miser." Garg then demanded he divest from the company.

“Howard, I am done with getting triggered by you and wasting my time with you,” Garg wrote in a follow-up email 30 minutes later. “You are an ingrate and a thug. And a miserable miser. And I appreciate that your misery loves my company, you have robbed me of the joy of building this unbelievable company for the last time. I am blocking your email. Anything you have to say to me you can say to our general counsel. Bye bye Howard.”

Garg then asked the broader group of Better.com investors for help in getting rid of Newman and the other investors who didn’t want to SPAC: “Even a rocket ship needs a garbage disposal bin and a shitter. Can you please help me take out the barnacles and the sewage. We are in orbit and we still haven’t been able to take care of these issues.”

"Newman and the fund he founded, Pine Brook Partners, sued Better in July 2021 for breach of contract," the spokesperson added. "It was a dispute over a technical provision in an investment contract with Better, and it was settled on mutually acceptable terms in early November."

"Vishal is focused on doing everything possible to make access to home ownership more inclusive and less expensive," a spokesperson for Better.com told Motherboard in an email. "He has strongly held views on what it takes to get there and a strong track record in achieving results. He absolutely shares his perspective with board members and investors."

Soon after Garg sent these emails, Pine Brook Partners sued Better over the terms of its SPAC deal . The case was settled in November.

"Some people were locked out of their computers before the meeting even started and had no idea what was going on or that they were laid off. I had to call a friend and break the news to her,” a current employee said.

But not all employees who were laid off were on the call. Some laid-off employees lost access to their company-issued devices before the layoffs and were unable to join Garg’s Zoom meeting, according to three laid-off employees.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” Garg said on the Zoom, adding that "about" 15 percent of the company’s workforce had been axed, though a spokesperson later told Motherboard the number was actually 9 percent.

But current and former Better.com employees told Motherboard that Garg’s run-in with Newman was emblematic of Garg's management style, which they described as unpredictable and sometimes vindictive. Last week, ahead of the company's official SPAC, Garg laid off more than 900 Better employees over a Zoom call . The company closed the office on Wednesday, the day of the layoffs, and sent out an email invite at noon to the soon-to-be laid-off employees for a 12:15 p.m. meeting, according to three current employees and two employees who were laid off.

Ryan, the CFO, added, “This is all about offense. It’s darkest before the dawn. 2022 comes and there will be a lot of carnage in this industry, and we’re going to be capitalized, lean, mean.”

“All of you are critical to advancing our decision. We are relying on you to drive harder and faster than you have before. If you felt in the past that people weren’t looking, well, everyone is looking now.”

“Today we acknowledged that we overhired and hired the wrong people, and in doing that we failed. I failed. I was not disciplined over the past 18 months. We made $250 million last year and you know what, we probably pissed away $200 million. We could have made more money last year and been leaner and meaner and hungrier,” Garg continued. “We lost $100 million last quarter. That was my mistake. We should have done what we did today 3 months ago.”

“You will not be allowed to fail twice. You will be encouraged to fail once. But not allowed to fail twice. Not meeting deadlines will not be acceptable,” he told his staff during the digital town hall, according to a video of the meeting obtained by Motherboard.

IT employees told workers on Slack at the time that they were "looking into issues" with people losing access to their computers, according to screenshots viewed by Motherboard. "We will update shortly," they added.

Soon after the town hall, on the anonymous tech company-focused social media forum Blind, Garg criticized the laid-off employees, saying in messages viewed by Fortune that “at least 250 of the people terminated were working an average of 2 hours a day while clocking in 8 hours+ a day in the payroll system? They were stealing from you and stealing from our customers who pay the bills that pay our bills. Get educated.”

“Leave now and save us both the trouble. You’re likely super well paid. Email me directly and we will pay you to leave early so we don’t sit here waiting for you to show up with your end of the work that needs to be done, and then get left holding the bag,” Garg said in messages to an employee who was upset about the layoffs. These messages were first reported by Fortune and corroborated by Motherboard. Garg confirmed that he wrote the messages to Fortune.

Some employees, he said, “just weren’t pulling their weight relative to the compensation they were being paid.” He then added, “I am sorry if you were in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong manager and weren’t able to put your best foot forward - again, we will be hiring for so many functions going forward, please reach out.”