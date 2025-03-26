Plane Forced to Divert After Pilot Forgets His Passport

Air travelers are used to mid-air incidents, annoying delays, and too-small seats. However, it’s likely that the latest reason for a plane diversion wasn’t on their 2025 bingo card.

A United Airlines flight was recently forced to turn around after the pilot realized he didn’t have his passport, the company confirmed to multiple outlets.

United Flight 198 initially departed Los Angeles International Airport en route to Shanghai Pudong International Airport on time. However, two hours into the trip, the plane, which was carrying 257 passengers and 13 crew members, diverted and landed in San Francisco, per FlightAware.

“Your flight diverted to San Francisco due to an unexpected crew-related issue requiring a new crew,” passengers aboard the plane were told, according to View from the Wing. “Once they arrive, we’ll get you back on your way to Shanghai as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for this disruption and appreciate your patience.”

Meanwhile, Yang Shuhan, a passenger on board, told CNN that she heard the pilot’s “very frustrated voice” over the intercom saying he “forgot [his] passport.” Yang told the outlet that she appreciated the pilot’s “honesty.”

After landing in San Francisco, a new crew took over the plane. It carried the passengers to their final destination, albeit six hours behind schedule.

The airline told the outlet that “customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation” after the ordeal.

As for the value of those items, Yang told the outlet that her two meal vouchers totaled $30. She additionally said she filed a compensation claim on United’s website. Yang was informed to expect a response within 14 business days.