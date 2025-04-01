Plane Passenger Says She Was Offered $120 After Man Projectile Vomited on Her

One woman’s plane ordeal left her disgusted and nauseous.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Laura Juntgen claimed that, while traveling on Delta airlines, a fellow passenger vomited on her. To make matters worse, Juntgen alleged that the flight crew didn’t help in the aftermath.

Juntgen began the nearly 10-minute-long video by saying she has “a serious bone to pick” with Delta. Juntgen then recounted her ordeal by explaining that, while traveling to New York, she and her daughter were seated at the back of the plane.

Just as the plane was getting ready to depart, Juntgen claimed that a man walked back towards where she and her daughter were sitting. The man didn’t comply with instructions to return to his seat but instead continued to stand near her with “this funny look on his face.”

Eventually, the man “kind of looks to the ground, looks to the side, and then he points and starts to cover his mouth.”

A waterfall of puke

Before Juntgen could process what was happening, the man “projectile vomit[ed].” Juntgen said there was bile squirting out of the sides of his mouth, which showered the right side of her body.

“And I’m not talking just liquid. This is chunks and debris hitting me, going down my side, on my armrest, on my coat, on my seat. My pants start getting wet because it’s seeping under my butt everywhere,” she said. “… It looks like a waterfall of puke. I mean, it was bad.”

Juntgen said the flight attendant proceeded to “freak out” and call the captain to instruct him to turn the plane around.

As the flight attendants got the man back to his seat and checked on his well-being, Juntgen said she remained in her seat with no attention given to her.

“I’m just sitting there, closing my eyes, breathing slowly, because I’m trying not to puke myself. Like, start a puking rally, right?” she said. “… I can’t move. I can’t do anything. I’m kind of looking for help.”

Eventually, a flight attendant—donning a medical gown, gloves, and a mask—handed her a small towel and some cocktail napkins.

“She just hands me a little toilette, and then she disappears again,” Juntgen said. “So I’m dry heaving, trying to wipe off puke. The lady across from me is also trying not to throw up. My daughter’s beside me laughing hysterically because I shielded her from all of the rain shower of vomit.”

Delta Flight Crew Allegedly Has Subpar Response

As the plane taxied back and tried to find an open gate, Juntgen remained seated in the vomit. Once at the gate, a flight attendant briefly wiped off Juntgen’s coat before leaving again. When Juntgen requested more towels, the flight attendants complied.

Medics soon cleared the man and allowed him to stay on the flight. Then the flight attendants motioned for Juntgen to move from her seat, but she was unsure how to do so while covered in vomit.

“I end up having to throw my bag to the lady that’s diagonal from me ’cause she sees I’m struggling and can’t get out,” Juntgen said. “I have to hurdle over puke and walk up to another seat that they put me in.”

Juntgen claimed that, while a cleaning crew worked to right the mess, “not once did a Delta employee come to check on myself or my daughter.”

She requested a trash bag for her coat and wound up putting vomit-covered towels in her seatback pocket. The plane eventually departed, and Juntgen sat in her vomit-soaked clothes for the whole two-hour trip.

Laura Juntgen’s Post-Plane Headache

Afterwards, Juntgen said she contacted the airline by filing an official complaint. After waiting more than one week, Juntgen received a “textbook response.”

“[It was] like someone opened to page eight and started reading,” she said. “[It said] sorry about your inconvenience. We value you as a Delta customer. We take your safety and blah, blah, blah top priority.”

The airline, Juntgen claimed, offered her $120 for her inconvenience.

“Who in their right mind would agree to let someone puke on them, then scoop it with their hands and a toilette, and then sit wet and puke for 3 hours on a flight for 120 dollar credit?”

Shortly after posting the video, Juntgen said she received a call from Delta.

“When you file a complaint with Delta and you go online, you are given, a box you can fill in, and you’re limited to the number of characters you can write,” she said. “… I really didn’t feel like I got a good picture painted for whoever was evaluating it, and I just really wanted to speak to someone by phone, speak to a human.”

When the airline called Juntgen back, the rep “very graciously let me talk,” allowing her to recount the whole tale.

“She basically implied that they don’t usually credit someone with anything when a complaint is filed, and that my complaint was so graphic or big or concerning whatever, that it was forwarded and it was reviewed, and that really was all they could do,” Juntgen claimed.

Even after pushing back and asking to speak to someone else about her concerns, Juntgen was shot down.

“So that’s why I’m here on TikTok,” she said. “I’m not doing it for any other reason than I just feel like the whole experience was minimized. It’s unfortunate and Delta can do better.”

In a statement to Daily Mail, Delta said, “We apologize to the customer for their experience. Our Customer Care team reached out to the customer for a resolution.”