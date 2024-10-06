Plane Passengers Unable To Turn Off Explicit Movie During Flight

Passengers on a recent Qantas flight had no choice but to watch Dakota Johnson’s recent racy flick. After passengers boarded a flight from Australia to Japan, a technical issue made it impossible for individuals to pick their entertainment of choice.

Instead, the flight crew asked passengers to weigh in on the entertainment. Inexplicably, Daddio—the 2023 R-rated flick Johnson starred in alongside Sean Penn—was the pick, and was put on every single screen on the plane.

Passengers were unable to pause, dim, or turn off the movie, according to one Reddit user. The user additionally claimed that “families and kids” were onboard.

The film, in which Johnson tells her taxi driver (Penn) about her affair with a married man, includes nudity, photos of genitals, and explicit text messages.

The crew didn’t turn off Daddio in favor for a kids’ movie for more than an hour, the user claimed.

“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience,” a Qantas spokesperson told news.com.au. “All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible.”

The airline additionally told the outlet that they “are reviewing how the movie was selected” in the first place.