Plane Was Overloaded With Moose Meat, Antlers Before Fatal Crash in Alaska, NTSB Says

Sometimes a new story comes across our news desk that feels hyper-regional. A story that could have only taken place in, at most, a handful of spots on the planet. Today, we have one such story.

This one’s about a uniquely Alaskan tragedy: a 2023 plane crash that killed Eugene Peltola Jr., husband of former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola. The crash has been officially attributed to a lethal combo of bad weather, an overabundance of moose meat, and an oddly placed set of moose antlers. But the moose meat and antlers were mostly to blame.

Videos by VICE

According to a final report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Peltola was flying solo in a Piper PA-18 Super Cub on a return meat run near St. Mary’s, Alaska, after helping hunters haul a freshly killed moose. The plane was significantly above its maximum takeoff weight. On top of that, a set of moose antlers was strapped to the right wing strut, creating enough aerodynamic drag to throw off the plane’s balance and control.

Moose Meat, Antlers Linked to Deadly Plane Crash in Alaska

“Number one was, obviously, the overweight condition — no ifs, ands, or buts there,” said NTSB Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson, adding that the added drag from the antlers and turbulence from local terrain turned an already risky takeoff deadly.

The crash happened about 400 miles from the nearest hospital. Two hunters on the ground tried to help, but Peltola died of his injuries within two hours. Given the location, a backcountry airstrip near hilly terrain and only accessible by air, medical aid wasn’t an option.

The NTSB states that Peltola had not weighed the cargo, which included approximately 150 pounds of moose meat stored in a belly pod lacking proper tie-downs. He also hadn’t received FAA approval to carry external antlers. It’s a practice that, for some reason, is common in Alaska, but one that legally requires documentation.

Peltola had over two decades of experience in federal wildlife services and had held a commercial pilot’s license since 2004. He had the experience and qualifications, yet still made a series of odd mistakes, including the fact that he was reportedly running on reserve fuel by the time of the crash.