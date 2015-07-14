Planes Paint the Sky with Light in This Tokyo Tilt-Shift

Bite-sized airplanes leave light trails and ghostly imprints across chalky skies in darwinfish105 timelapse of Tokyo’s International Airport. Japan’s capital stars in the bulk of the photographer’s 200 Vimeo videos, such as his supercity snow globe film, or signature Tiny Tokyo shorts. Haneda Airport Tilt Shift and Time Lapse takes us back to the Tokyo of these mini movies, with the added thrill of jet-fueled light painting and petite workers in matching uniforms, loading luggage and scampering about on little legs. Below, coo over the cuteness of our favorite moments from darwinfish105’s latest effort.

Visit darwinfish105 on Vimeo for more.

Videos by VICE

