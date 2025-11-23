Planet of the Vapes Lobo: A Powerful and Affordable Puff Without the Fuss

Planet of the Vapes dropped their flagship dry herb vaporizer, the Lobo, a couple years back. Today, it remains a relevant and handy device that provides a smooth but satisfying experience with each puff. It also retails at under $200, making it a remarkably affordable option for a sturdy, reliable dry herb vaporizer. A very kind Planet of the Vapes representative sent me the Lobo to try out for myself, so let’s get into the details of my time with this little machine.

Lobo Vaporizer Details

The Lobo’s oven capacity is 0.2 grams, which is on par with other similar dry herb vaporizers. Loading it is simple: the corner of the device with the mouthpiece has an easy magnetic door that slides up and pops off. It reattaches with an easy pop back into place and feels securely shut to protect the weed inside.

Note: The Lobo can also vaporize concentrates with the included concentrate pad and dosing capsule. I skipped over this option because I’m much more invested in the dry herb experience. No dispensary? No problem. You can get THCa flower online to load into your device.

Temperature capabilities range from 320°F to 430°F. I really enjoyed watching the digital display of the temperature rising rapidly from 0 to about 250 before a more drawn out climb to my ideal temperature of 380°F. It takes about 40 to 45 seconds to reach this temperature, so even the most impatient users can get to puffing quickly.

The battery life on this little guy is impressive. It took several short 2- to 3-minute sessions before dropping from full life to 75% battery and another several longer sessions before needing a recharge. From there, it took about 90 minutes to fully recharge the battery for another long lasting session. I’d feel confident bringing my fully charged Lobo out for the day without a charger, knowing that I can get several long sessions in before needing a charger.

But you don’t necessarily need to bring a charger with you, even if you plan to puff the life out of your fully charged Lobo. The 18650 battery is user-replaceable, so serious vape heads can swap out their dying battery for a fully charged one when needed. (Replacement batteries are sold separately.)

The Lobo also has a bunch of separately-sold attachments that can take the vape experience further, including a mini glass bubbler, a water pipe adapter, and a bent glass mouthpiece. I’ll talk more about the attachment options later.

The Lobo Experience

This device is a handy option for on-the-go vaping. It’s small enough to comfortably hold and takes about a minute to prepare from loading to reaching full heat. It’s very sleek and smooth; so smooth that I’d warn anyone with a clumsy side to handle it with care as there’s not a lot to grip.

It’s also extremely easy to use. As someone with a general aversion to instructions, I greatly appreciate the way I was able to turn it on and use it without reading a single part of the quick start guide. I did eventually check out the instructions and learned about Stealth Mode, a handy feature that dims the display so you can discreetly vape without lighting up a dark room.

To start my Lobo experience, I pressed the power button three times to turn the device on. The screen displayed the temperature rising until it hit my ideal temperature in under a minute and vibrated to signal it’s ready for use.

As soon as the vape hits the set temperature, a countdown to auto shut-off begins. You can adjust this timer easily by simultaneously holding the power and plus button to open the settings menu. From there, you can adjust the auto shut-off anywhere from three to six minutes.

The vapor from this little device was thick and pleasant on the first puff after reaching temperature. I tried it at the highest temperature option, and while I don’t prefer vaping above 400°F, the flavor and experience remained good. Likewise, I tried it at the lowest temperature, and the experience was good, albeit too mild for my preferences. At my 380°F sweet spot, I could still taste the unique flavor profile of my flower and produce respectable clouds.

As with most small portable vapes, the device gets a little bit warm on the outside. But it never becomes too uncomfortable to hold. Rather, it can just make for clammy hands if you’re not setting it down between uses.

Simple and Effective

I am a big fan of this vaporizer and have even temporarily shelved my more expensive devices for this handy little guy. It’s obviously a vape to anyone who knows what they’re looking at, but I appreciate that it fits discreetly and comfortably in one hand and can be adjusted to a more subtle display.

Most of all, I appreciate how dang easy it is to figure out. I sometimes get intimidated trying new devices, mostly because of my aforementioned aversion to instructions. But this vaporizer has everything I could want, without any of the fuss. I can adjust the temperature to my liking, it’s easy to make my way to the settings, and it reliably creates a rich, pleasant vapor with ease.

For all of these great functions, I am surprised that this device retails at just $159.95. It’s a great entry vape for anyone curious about dry herb vaping but not ready to throw down hundreds of dollars. But I wouldn’t limit this vaporizer to entry-level users. It’s simple but effective functionality makes it a worthwhile option for vape connoisseurs, too.

Bubbler Attachment

I was able to try the bubbler attachment, The Thumper, with my Lobo. The Thumper is a $44.95 attachment that transforms the little vape into a larger bubbler.

For me, dry herb vaping and hitting a bubbler are two different activities. So combining them was certainly a new experience. While the Thumper produced remarkably smooth hits when paired with the Lobo, I can’t see myself integrating this attachment into my regular use, mostly because I like the Lobo as an on-the-go device.

But for those seeking the coolest, smoothest, and most consistent hits, the Thumper may be the perfect attachment. Running the already smooth vapor from the Lobo through this piece produced some of the coolest, most pleasant hits I’ve experienced in a long time. Plus, attaching a vape to a bubbler is a fun party trick.