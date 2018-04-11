Plantain and Chorizo Empanadas Recipe

Makes 16
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 ½ hours
Ingredients
for the dough:
6 green plantains (4 ½ ounces|2 kg)
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon hondashi
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
for the filling:
1 ½ pounds|700 grams chorizo
1 Spanish onion, diced
1 ounce calabrian chilies, minced
for the sauce:
½ cup|125 ml champagne vinegar
2 garlic cloves
2 large egg yolks
1 bunch cilantro
1 jalapeno, stemmed
1 shallot, peeled
½ cup|125 ml canola oil
to finish:
canola oil, for greasing and frying
Directions
- Make the dough: Peel the plantains (it is easier to peel them if you pop them in a very hot oven for a few minutes first, then score them). Cut them into 1-inch pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add the plantains and the bay leaves. Cook until the plantains are soft, 8 minutes. Drain, then discarding the bay leaves, then place the plantains in a food processor along with the hondashi, salt, and oil. Purée until smooth and slightly elastic. The machine will kind of stop moving when this happens.
- Meanwhile, make the filling. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring and breaking it up into smaller pieces, until crisp and golden, 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chorizo to a large bowl. Add the onion and cook until lightly golden, 4 minutes. Stir in the calabrian chilies and transfer everything to the bowl with the chorizo, tossing to combine. Set aside to cool.
- Make the sauce: Put the vinegar, garlic, egg yolks, cilantro, jalapeño, and shallot in a blender and purée until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the oil until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper, transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the empanadas: Take a gallon ziplock bag and, using scissors, cut off the ziplock top and open up the side seams so you have a large sheet of flat plastic. Grease it all over on one side with canola oil. Put 4 ounces|115 grams of dough on the greased side of the plastic wrap and flatten it into a 6-inch circle, about ¼-inch thick. Place 3 tablespoons filling in the center of the dough and, using the plastic wrap, fold the dough up and over the filling, enclosing it. Using a 4-inch round bowl or glass, cut the edges of the empanada, sealing it shut. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.
- Heat 3-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, fry the empanada until lightly golden on the outside, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve with the dipping sauce.
