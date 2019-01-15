Plants are growing on the Moon for the first time in human history.

Cotton seeds germinated in a small biosphere carried to the far side of the Moon by China’s lunar lander Chang’e-4, announced mission leads on Tuesday. The Chang’e-4 team released images of the sprouts, which began growing soon after the probe’s landing on January 3.

Videos by VICE

Seedlings in space! First-ever cotton plant on the Moon growing in #ChangE4 mini biosphere https://t.co/L8YpXqoVIG pic.twitter.com/3NVoCBUn5M — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 15, 2019

This Moon cotton is growing in soil that contains oilseed rape, potato, and arabidopsis seeds, but those have not visibly germinated yet. Fruit fly eggs were also put in the biosphere, which is protected by a sealed seven-pound canister, but they haven’t hatched (so far as we know as of Tuesday).

The achievement marks the first time that any biological matter has been grown on the Moon, though many plants, animals, and cultures have been studied on the International Space Station and previous orbital missions.

The mission already made history this month when it became the first lander ever to touch down on the far side of the Moon.