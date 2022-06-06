Chaotic Photos from the Platinum Jubilee Weekend

After the dust settles on the Platinum Jubilee (or “platty jubes”, depending on who you ask), you may have several questions about the royal celebrations: Why did the Queen appear as a hologram, and why did people wave at it? Why did she meet Paddington Bear? What was Craig David doing? How much did this all cost? And who the hell is Mimi Webb?

Some of these questions are easy to answer – it cost taxpayers £28m, though the hologram-starring Jubilee Pageant was funded by sponsors like Burberry and Meta. Some are a little harder to understand; why, for instance, out of the two, does the Queen look more CGI’ed than a fictional bear voiced by Ben Whishaw? And others are simply beyond the realm of human comprehension (why does Craig David do anything?).

But there is one silver lining, which is a four-day bank holiday weekend gave the UK a chance to do what it does best: indulge in some truly chaotic behaviour and get wrecked. Whether it’s dressing up as the living embodiment of the Union Jack, stealing a hat from a Beefeater, necking Jubilee-themed bottles of Prosecco or simply passing out in the sun, nobody does four-day benders like the Brits.

VICE photographer Chris Bethell was there over the Jubilee weekend to capture the chaos and frenzy of the celebrations. He braved the crowds at the Trooping of the Colour around Westminster on Thursday, hit up central London over the weekend and topped it off with the Jubilee Parade on the final day of the festivities. Check out the photos below.

@christopherbethell / @miss_zing