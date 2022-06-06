VICE
Chaotic Photos from the Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Beefeaters adjust their bearskin hats
After the dust settles on the Platinum Jubilee (or “platty jubes”, depending on who you ask), you may have several questions about the royal celebrations: Why did the Queen appear as a hologram, and why did people wave at it? Why did she meet Paddington Bear? What was Craig David doing? How much did this all cost? And who the hell is Mimi Webb?

Some of these questions are easy to answer – it cost taxpayers £28m, though the hologram-starring Jubilee Pageant was funded by sponsors like Burberry and Meta. Some are a little harder to understand; why, for instance, out of the two, does the Queen look more CGI’ed than a fictional bear voiced by Ben Whishaw? And others are simply beyond the realm of human comprehension (why does Craig David do anything?).

But there is one silver lining, which is a four-day bank holiday weekend gave the UK a chance to do what it does best: indulge in some truly chaotic behaviour and get wrecked. Whether it’s dressing up as the living embodiment of the Union Jack, stealing a hat from a Beefeater, necking Jubilee-themed bottles of Prosecco or simply passing out in the sun, nobody does four-day benders like the Brits.

VICE photographer Chris Bethell was there over the Jubilee weekend to capture the chaos and frenzy of the celebrations. He braved the crowds at the Trooping of the Colour around Westminster on Thursday, hit up central London over the weekend and topped it off with the Jubilee Parade on the final day of the festivities. Check out the photos below.

Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: two teenagers with one dressed in a Queen face mask
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Woman laughing dressed in Union Jack
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Food on a jubilee picnic
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Man in bulldog t-shirt with Strongbow
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: A crowd of people looking up at the flypast
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: People waving flags as the flypast goes past
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: The Queen appears as a hologram in her carriage
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: A dog dressed in Union Jack costume
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: A man in a suit in a beefeater hat
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: A crowd of people
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Three beefeaters holding pints
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Two goths dressed for the day
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Heavily tattooed man smokes cigar in front of Union Jack flag
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Soldier holds a crate of London Pride beer
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Woman wears the hat of a beefeater next to her
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Man in army coat drinks beer surrounded by soldiers
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London:Two people with jubilee facepaint
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Bin filled with Prosecco bottles
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Man in Union Jack suit drinking
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Police guarding the Mall
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Man walks past stall full of Union Jack merch
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Woman brandishes huge bottle of prosecco
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Woman takes selfie next to Mall security guard
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: A bus of celebrities during the Jubilee Parade
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Two older women dressed in Union Jack costumes
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Gok Wan, Mo Farah and other celebrities on the Jubilee Parade bus
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: A woman in Union Jack coloured clown wig
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: People performing on a Jubilee themed float
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Jubilee parade attendees behind a fence
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: One old man in suit and a young man in leather jacket drinking
Platinum Jubilee 2022, London: Man on a jubilee float

