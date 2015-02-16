Play ‘Doom’ with Instagram Filters and a Selfie Stick in This Amazing Mod

We all know Doom as the genre-defining first-person shooter (FPS) of the 90s. Now, the game’s blocky graphics and pixelated blood splatterings get a 21st century update with a mod that lets you add Instagram filters to your gameplay. Oh, and you can grab filtered momentos of it all using an in-game selfie stick.

The mod, posted on Doomworld by user Linguica, is called InstaDoom. Here’s the pitch: “That’s right, now you can play Doom with any one of no less than 37 real Instagram filters, all painstakingly recreated in the Doom engine! Memento Mori with Mayfair! Requiem with Rise! Icarus with Inkwell! Alien Vendetta with Aden or Valencia!”

Basically your life should be infinitely enriched witht the knowledge that you can now barnstorm Hell in the pink hue of the Mayfair filter.

Check out some Doomguy selfies, below.

Click here to download the InstaDoom mod.

Via Waxy

