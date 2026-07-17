Play MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls For Free Before It Launches

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls doesn’t officially launch until August 6, but gamers have a chance to check it out early and test out 15 fighters on the roster later this month.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Open Beta Details

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MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls had some closed betas last year, but the game is about to get its first major large-scale stress test with an upcoming PS5 and PC Open Beta.

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The MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Open Beta is scheduled to run for 72 hours. The testing kicks off on July 24, 12:00am PT and will wrap up on July 26 at 11:59pm PT.

While it’s live, the Open Beta be available on PlayStation 5 console, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. No registration is required: simply download the Open Beta from your platform store and start playing. Pre-downloads will be available two hours before the Open Beta goes live.

A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required. However, all players will need an internet connection and an Account for PlayStation to access the Open Beta on both PS5 and PC.

All Open BEta Features and Modes

Screenshot: Marvel

In addition to online matches, the Open Beta will include an early look at some of the game’s other modes and features.

Online Casual and Ranked Matches Jump into Casual Match to quickly face opponents of a similar skill level or test yourself in Ranked Match and climb the competitive ladder against the best of players.

Explore the open lobby Choose from 16 unique avatars, each with four color variations, then explore the lobby, meet other players, and communicate using free chat, preset messages, stamps, and emotes.

Practice time Start with Start Up Battle, an interactive tutorial designed to introduce the game’s core mechanics. Learn the fundamentals of 4v4 combat, understand team-based systems, and put your new skills to the test in a trial match before jumping into the action.

Experience Episode Mode Play through the three first chapters of the Amazing Guardians storyline as Spider-Man begins assembling his team to confront a mysterious threat descending upon Earth. Experience how beautifully illustrated motion-comic storytelling blends seamlessly with explosive battles.



15 Characters Available In The open Beta

Screenshot: Arc System Works

The upcoming Open Beta won’t allow players to use 100% of the game’s final roster, but it will include 15 characters. Here is a full list of characters that will be playable during the test:

Fighting Avengers

Captain America

Iron Man

Black Panther

Unbreakable X-Men

Storm

Magik

Wolverine

Danger

Amazing Guardians

Spider-Man

Ms. Marvel

Star-Lord

Peni Parker

Samurai Outriders

Ghost Rider

Blade

Knights of Doom

Doctor Doom

Magneto

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates as the MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls release date approaches.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls releases August 6, 2026 for PS5 and PC.