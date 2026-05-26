Play One of 2025’s Best Indie Games for Free on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online’s Game Trials feature is offering subscribers the chance to play one of 2025’s best indie games for free throughout the rest of the month.

Ball x Pit Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials Details

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There’s no shortage of roguelite titles for indie game fans to choose from when they’re looking for their next title to get sucked into, but players who haven’t already checked out Ball x Pit definitely shouldn’t sleep on the game.

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Ball x Pit launched in October 2025 and has overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and players. The game has already received a handful of big updates that added additional content for free, as well.

“BALL x PIT is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.”

To help get more players hooked on the replayable roguelite, Nintendo is offering a free taste to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for the rest of May. Subscribers can use the Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials perk to play Ball x Pit at no cost until June 1.

For those who haven’t played Ball x Pit yet, some of the key features include:

Fuse Your Balls – The Ball Fusion system encourages explosive experimentation with over 60 randomized balls to equip and combine during your journey. Discover overpowered combinations and unexpected synergies from hundreds of possible outcomes.

– The Ball Fusion system encourages explosive experimentation with over 60 randomized balls to equip and combine during your journey. Discover overpowered combinations and unexpected synergies from hundreds of possible outcomes. Build New Ballbylon – Expand New Ballbylon with over 70 unique buildings that provide gameplay bonuses and unlock further power-ups, new characters, and more! As your community grows, task homebound heroes with automated tasks to keep the resources coming while you dive deeper into the pit.

– Expand New Ballbylon with over 70 unique buildings that provide gameplay bonuses and unlock further power-ups, new characters, and more! As your community grows, task homebound heroes with automated tasks to keep the resources coming while you dive deeper into the pit. Discover New Realms – Face legions of diverse enemies within the pit, battling through barren deserts, frozen caverns, savage forests and more. Each region offers its own unique set of hazards on top of hordes of increasingly challenging foes and mighty, screen-filling bosses.

– Face legions of diverse enemies within the pit, battling through barren deserts, frozen caverns, savage forests and more. Each region offers its own unique set of hazards on top of hordes of increasingly challenging foes and mighty, screen-filling bosses. Recruit Fellow Hunters – As you explore the pit you’ll encounter fellow treasure hunters eager to add their skills to your expedition. Each character has unique, upgradable mechanics that totally change the way you play the game. Experimentation and adaptation are crucial to the success of New Ballbylon!

After the Game Trials window ends, Ball x Pit can be purchased on the Nintendo eShop for $14.99. The game also includes a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade pack that includes enhanced resolution and improved frame rates.

Be sure to check back soon for more indie game and Nintendo news and updates.

Ball x Pit is available now on PC and consoles. The Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial window ends on June 1, 2026.