Play The Dating Game With Spring King’s Video For “Detroit”

Spring King are a indie rock band from Manchester, England, and they’ve got a wicked sense of humor. You’d have to, if you’re from Manchester. Or so I’ve heard, I’ve never been. Anyway.

This video is for their single “Detroit,” off their debut Tell Me If You Want To. It’s a rip-roaring good time as the guys face off on Euro Love, a fictional dating game, to win the heart of a beautiful blonde. You’ve got your geek, your stoner, your lovable (if not a bit creepy) host, and of course one very angry boyfriend-to-be. Really, it’s got it all. Check it out below. Their album is out now via Island Records.