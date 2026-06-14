Play the SNES Style Final Fantasy XVI Demake Now

2023’s Final Fantasy 16 gets the pixel art treatment in a new fan made project that attempts to recreate the game in the style of the SNES era.

Final Fantasy XVI Demake Demo Is Available Now

A new fan made project from a first time game developer attempts to take 2023’s Final Fantasy XVI and remake it in the style of a 16 bit game from the SNES era. The results look incredible and the game’s roughly 30 minute demo allows players to experience some early iconic FF16 moments with a classic turn-based combat system.

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The project is called Final Fantasy XVI Demake and the game’s demo is available now for gamers to download and check out. Keep in mind this is an unofficial project and is not necessarily approved by Square Enix.

“The critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XVI, reimagined and transformed into a SNES-style JRPG. This fangame of the free demo of FFXVI features new chiptune arrangements of 18 tracks from FFXVI’s first chapter by xvibit, as well as a mix of modified SNES FF SFX and sprites, original pixel art, and tilesets by artists from the itch community.”

The creator explains that this solo project is their first time developing a game. Full credits for assets and plugins are found in-game.

The game demo is currently only playable on PC. There are many comments on the creator’s webpage asking if they will continue to develop this project beyond the demo and demake the entire game, but so far the creator has not responded to that request with a firm yes or no answer.

There are also instructions to get the demo running on Steam Deck:

Enter Desktop Mode

Download the Windows version of the game

Unzip/extract to your desired location

Open game folder, right-click “game.exe” and Add to Steam

Return to Game Mode –> Library –> Non-steam games

Select the game.exe –> Properties –> Compatibility –> Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool –> Proton Experimental (you may need to select this option twice for it to actually change).

In the game, go to Options and enable fullscreen mode. (As game boots, it may freeze briefly.)

This may be just what Final Fantasy franchise fans need to hold them over as they wait for more news and the eventual launches of Final Fantasy Resonance and Final Fantasy VII Revelations. Final Fantasy retro gaming fans who are Game Pass subscribers can also currently find the Pixel Remasters of the first six games in the franchise in the Game Pass library right now.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming and Final Fantasy news and updates.

The Final Fantasy XVI Demake demo is available to download on PC now.

The actual Final Fantasy XVI is also available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.