Play These PlayStation Plus Games Before They Leave in November

It’s almost time for us to say goodbye to another batch of games across the PlayStation Plus service. Sony revealed that 18 titles are leaving in November (2024). Among them are A-list games you should try and play before they’re gone. I may not be entirely sad to see at least one of them leave, but the rest are bummers.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Overcooked 2 (PS4)

The Sims 4: City Living (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption II (PS4)

Blasphemous (PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On (PS4)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS5, PS4)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4)

Moving Out (PS4)

Teardown (PS5)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, PS4)

Chorus (PS5, PS4)

Superliminal (PS5, PS4)

playstation plus recommendations

If I can make some suggestions, I’d be happy to do a quick-pick roundup of the games you should prioritize!

