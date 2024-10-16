Play These PlayStation Plus Games Before They Leave in November

It’s almost time for us to say goodbye to another batch of games across the PlayStation Plus service. Sony revealed that 18 titles are leaving in November (2024). Among them are A-list games you should try and play before they’re gone. I may not be entirely sad to see at least one of them leave, but the rest are bummers.
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)
- Overcooked 2 (PS4)
- The Sims 4: City Living (PS4)
- Red Dead Redemption II (PS4)
- Blasphemous (PS4)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On (PS4)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PS5, PS4)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4)
- Moving Out (PS4)
- Teardown (PS5)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)
- Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, PS4)
- Chorus (PS5, PS4)
- Superliminal (PS5, PS4)
playstation plus recommendations
If I can make some suggestions, I’d be happy to do a quick-pick roundup of the games you should prioritize!
- Red Dead Redemption 2. I mean, obviously. If you haven’t jumped on that train, do so immediately. You’ll likely end up buying it, but it’s not touted as one of the best games ever for nothing!
- What Remains of Edith Finch. It dances between genres and playstyles, it’s shorter without feeling like it should’ve gone on longer, and it’s devastating. The mini-stories you’ll experience detailing the effects of the curse afflicting the Finch family? One of the best narratives in the business!
- Superliminal. This one is an acquired taste. But for all my puzzle lovers out there, this is a trippy first-person puzzle game that will mess you up — logically and emotionally. I won’t clarify that last little bit, just play it!
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. I hesitated to put this here because you’re already going to sink a substantial amount of time into RDR2. But if you already played that and haven’t gotten around to Dark Arisen, boot it up ASAP. Some people are iffy on the story, but you’re mainly here for the breathtaking combat!
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — Definitive Edition. Hear me out, okay? Is it the best version of San Andreas? No, not by a long shot. But you can wince at the weird graphics and character models and enjoy everything else! After all, it’s not like you’re paying for the game by itself. Get a little crazy!