Play This 2024 Cozy RPG Before It Leaves Xbox Game Pass

A handful of titles will be leaving Xbox Game Pass throughout July, including this highly-rated cozy RPG.

Dungeons of Hinterberg Leaves Xbox Game Pass on July 15

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Dungeons of Hinterberg is a puzzle-filled dungeon crawler that allows players to alternate between socializing around a cozy tourist town and heading into the wild to find dungeons and hunt monsters.

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The game originally launched in the summer of 2024 and has been a Game Pass staple for a while now. Unfortunately, Dungeons of Hinterberg is going to be leaving the service on July 15.

For those who missed Dungeons of Hinterberg, it’s entirely possible to sneak the game in before it rotates out. The full campaign runs just around 15-20 hours. Players who want to dig into all the side quests and explore different relationships can spend something more like 25-30 hours on a completionist run.

Some of the game’s key features include:

Puzzles – Hinterberg’s dungeons are packed full of playful puzzles designed to surprise and challenge you. Get your thinking cap on and use every spell at your disposal to tackle each dungeon’s unique puzzling twist.

– Hinterberg’s dungeons are packed full of playful puzzles designed to surprise and challenge you. Get your thinking cap on and use every spell at your disposal to tackle each dungeon’s unique puzzling twist. Melee and Magic Combat – Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a hoverboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block.

– Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a hoverboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block. Social Relationships – Explore the world or conquer dungeons by day, then spend your evenings forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers in town. Some will help you get stronger, while others are here strictly for the excitement and the selfies.

– Explore the world or conquer dungeons by day, then spend your evenings forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers in town. Some will help you get stronger, while others are here strictly for the excitement and the selfies. Character Customization – Stop by Olivia’s Store in town and browse through a collection of stylish outfits! Once you’re decked out in your finest, simply fire up Photo Mode where you can apply filters, poses and overlays to capture a lasting memory of your very own Luisa.

Game Pass subscribers of the game who want to continue it or keep it in their library should consider purchasing it before July 15, so that they can get the Game Pass discount.

What Else Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass in July?

So far, Xbox has already confirmed a short list of titles that are scheduled to rotate out of the Xbox Game Pass library sometime during July.

The other heaviest hitter leaving the service is likely Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With multiple new Tomb Raider games in the works, it’s possible some fans of the franchise have been looking forward to replaying this installment in the modern Lara Croft survivor trilogy.

Here is a full list of games scheduled to leave Xbox Game Pass on July 15:

Golf With Your Friends

Stellaris

EA Sports FC 24

Super Fantasy Kingdom

PowerWash Simulator

Techtonica

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

More details about additional additions and departures from Xbox Game Pass should be arriving soon. That said, it seems like Xbox is also on the verge of announcing a major strategic shift that could impact the whole organization, so it will be very interesting to see if there are more significant Game Pass shakeups announced after the holiday weekend.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Xbox Game Pass and the larger story as Xbox continues to redefine its brand and strategy.