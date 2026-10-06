Playboi Carti Just Gave Kanye West Another Very Public Comeback Moment With Surprise ComplexCon Performance

Kanye West just added another massive cultural moment to his comeback into the spotlight. On the final day of ComplexCon, he joined Playboi Carti for his headlining performance. There, before the Atlanta rapper dug into his set, Ye performed his iconic song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”. Then, they rapped together on “CARNIVAL” and “Off The Grid”.

Additionally, the Chicago rapper and producer walked around the festival grounds with his wife, Bianca Censori. Meanwhile, his daughter North West was on stage with Carti and the rest of his 00pium label during the proceedings.

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Their reunion came on the heels of an extremely short-lived feud in 2025. After collaborating in the early 2020s, Kanye West was particularly upset about being left off Carti’s album MUSIC. Moreover, he didn’t like the Atlanta rapper shouting out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and asking her to feature North West on his album.

“HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” West said on X. “HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”

Kanye West Reunites with Playboi Carti After Brief, Weird Feud

Then, Ye claimed to have put Playboi Carti on and vowed he “wouldn’t let [North] get trafficked.” All of this led to a blunt response from Carti, who tweeted, “YE STFU.”

Playboi Carti isn’t the only one that he’s tried to make up with either. Back in 2022, Kid Cudi said it would take a “motherf***ing miracle” for him to be friends with Kanye West again. Fast forward to his Chicago homecoming in September 2026, that miracle came true.

When hip-hop talking head Peter Rosenberg pressed him on it, he said it was essentially a family matter that shouldn’t concern him. Given his history with Kanye West, he felt like he didn’t need to answer to anyone about it.

“I understand ur frustration Peter, I f*cks w u, but I dont really care if ur disappointed in me. That man is my brother. U dont have a relationship w him like I do. Damn near 2 decades of art and friendship. U not family. So I get it,” Kid Cudi wrote at the time. “Ive been around Ye, and I can honestly say talking to him now is how it use to be when I first signed to him, but even better.”

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Complex