Hot Gift Alert: Treat Your Valentine to Playboy’s Glass Sex Toys

You don’t need a reason to gift your partner (or yourself) a luxurious sex toy, but Valentine’s Day offers one that is pretty air-tight. Sure, Valentine’s Day is just a ploy by Big Candy to line Uncle Sam’s pockets, but, as far as fake-ish holidays go, V-Day can slap. In the midst of the post-holiday slump months, it provides a much-needed sensory onslaughtt of red velvet cake, drunk cherubs, and crotchless panties, which sounds pretty tight to us. Plus, it’s a great excuse to scope sex toy deals, such as the 15% off sale on Playboy Pleasure’s gift-ready, glass sex toy range:

Photo by the Author

I collect dildos the way some people collect Madame Alexander dolls, so this ethereal drop had me hyped. Playboy’s sex toy line at Lovers—officially known as Playboy Pleasure—has been killing it since its 2023 launch; instead of just slapping a bunny logo on a mid dildo, it’s been turning out three-headed rabbit vibrators, spinning butt plugs, and thrusting dildos that can hold their own in my sex toy rotation. The brand’s first glass collection, however, is its first foray into display-case-worthy sex toys. These dildos look like talismans from a 1980s fantasy movie, or some Etruscan glass artifacts stolen by the British Museum.

Photo by the Author

Not only do these horny wizard wands look cool, but they feel great because they’re made out of body-safe borosilicate glass, which is primed for temperature play, much easier to clean than silicone sex toys, and offers that toe-curling feeling of fullness that I just don’t get with plastic toys. But the right glass dildo with a little bit of curve? That’s a train to Squirt City.

So here’s an idea: Tie a blue velvet ribbon around Playboy’s spiral glass dildo this V-Day. Pop the question by popping open a bottle of champers—and then lovingly insert a beaded butt plug up your lover’s rear.

Now, let’s get into the specs of these enchanting toys.

The dildos

A curved dildo for hitting the G-spot

Your honor, I repeat: A curved glass dildo will tap dance on your urethral sponge to help you squirt like the Bellagio fountain. At least, that has been the case for me with this classic glass dildo, which sports an enlarged tip that also makes it ideal for hitting the G-spot.

Geminis will dig this double ended dildo

Ah, to be beholden to the many faces (and horny holes) of a Gemini, or anyone else who would appreciate the multifacetedness of this hypotonic, double-ended dildo. There’s an entire VICE guide to buying your first two-headed dildo, but suffice to say that this schlong is great for all kinds of vaginal and anal play thanks to its dual beaded (great for a little extra internal stimulation) and ribbed ends.

Every wizard needs a wand

I saved the best for last, because this wand is legit unlike any other I’ve seen before. Not only does it hit a wild level of Proustian satisfaction for me (remember those spiral glitter wands from the 1990s?), but at eight inches in length, it’s capable of getting very deep in the hole of your choosing. The only downside to owning this is resisting the urge to spin it like a baton twirler.

The butt plugs

Propose with this butt plug

Playboy Pleasure’s classic glass dildo is a stunner. Seriously, if there’s a butt plug that you should be sucking on like a pacifier, it’s this one, because it measures at roughly two inches of insertable length and will cast a rainbow through its prism when held up to the sun.

Pearl necklaces? Tired. Beaded glass butt plugs? Wired

If you’re looking to take the next step in anal stimulation, try a beaded butt plug. Playboy Pleasure’s glass take on the classic comes in at just under five inches in height, and, according to one Lovers reviewer, “This was actually very nice as a first time butt plug user. Let’s just say I should have also purchased a scuba mask…”

Now all you need is a glass cloche for displaying your dildo, and you’re good to go.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.