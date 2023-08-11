Playboy’s New Vibrators Are Aesthetic, Horny Workhorses

Which was more culturally significant, the Renaissance or Playboy’s third sex toy drop? Trebuchets and printing presses are cool, but you have to wonder if people would have done less citadel-sacking and more kissing if they had had access to Playboy’s new, 7-speed rabbit vibrator with a mid-shaft flapping attachment.

Playboy is relatively new to the sex toy game, but an icon in the arena of selling sex—so there was a lot of pressure on the brand’s first sex toy drop with Lovers earlier this year, which included everything from massaging butt plugs to palm vibrators. I broke down the specs for each of the inaugural vibes in this VICE article, covering the good, the meh, and the “wowow” of the line (officially as Playboy Pleasure), which has since grown to include a second drop of vibrators that proved the brand’s chops for high-quality engineering, hybrid functions, and aesthetic designs. The “Ring My Bell” vibrator—a postmodern sculpture/clit wizard—still hasn’t lost its place on my nightstand after all those months.

Now, Playboy and Lovers has released a third batch of sex toys. Would they be just as banging as the previous two? Or would they feel like the final season of Game of Thrones? I tested all three, so let’s uncork the lube, and get into the details on all these latest offerings for vulva-owners.

‘Ollo’ bullet vibrator

Photo by the Author

I’ll be real with you—I had no idea what the hell this was before I unboxed it. I pegged the “Ollo” vibrator as a male penis stroker thanks to its partially circular design, but it’s actually a clever little finger-bullet hybrid vibrator. Meaning: You slip the loop over your finger to phone home with even better control as you stimulate clits, gooches, nips, and more erogenous zones with the bullet-esque vibrating component. (Note: Don’t stick this up your butt. Flared bases only, jabroni.) The toy’s vibrations are powerful, but whisper quiet, and it looks like it was designed by Bang & Olufsen. At just under six inches in length, it’s an excellent beginner’s vibrator and fun toy for teasing vaginal penetration with a partner. Ollo was definitely tied for first place in my heart amongst the three new toys in the drop, and is getting tossed in my slutty everyday carry bag immediately.

‘The Thrill’ rabbit vibe

Photo by the Author

My eyes were bigger than my stomach with this one. Dubbed the “On Repeat,” this rabbit vibrator is not only an impressive nine inches in length (I learned not to skimp on the lube), but includes some features that I have never seen on any sex toy, period. There are seven vibrating speeds and rhythms to mix-and-max in the head of the main shaft and the external “rabbit” stimulator, which is rad, but it’s the little flapping rod in the middle that blew me away; that flapping allows for internal stimulation that feels like getting fingered on top of receiving penetrative G-spot stimulation from the main shaft. The devil works hard, but this vibe works harder.

‘On Repeat’ rabbit vibrator

Photo by the Author

I’m guessing they call this one the “On Repeat” because once you try it, you never put it down. At just under eight inches in length, this is my favorite size of rabbit vibrator for deep, but easy penetration (meaning, lube optional for me). It also doesn’t skimp on vibration power in both the shaft and the rabbit ear clitoral attachments, as so many vibes often do, and it packs a trio of rotating beads on the tip that massage your G-spot for heightened stimulation. This workhorse gave me the kind of the blended orgasm that I could feel in my chest, and was tied for first place with the Ollo vibe.

What was rad

The collection as a whole is really sexy and well thought-out. The boxed packaging with the classic “Playboy” logo is slick (and would be a flex to present to a partner/lover), and every toy comes 70% pre-charged so that you can use it right out of the box.

Photo by the Author

What was tricky

I would love a universal charger for these vibes. Perhaps a flat charging dock?

TL;DR

Unless you’re Peter Jackson, it can be hard to round out a perfect trilogy. But Playboy’s third vibrator drop cements its place as a main player in the sex toy industry, and underlines its talent for creating toys that not only look like postmodern art objects/props from a Blue Man Group performance, but that find innovative ways to play with internal stimulation.

Sex toys can be all talk, and no umph—but that’s definitely not the case here. Whether you want a multi-tasking bullet vibrator or a powerhouse G-spot machine, this throuple is worth all the buck for its bang.

Explore the entire Playboy Pleasure line at Lovers.

