Player Runs Behind Home Plate from Own Dugout to Start Bench-Clearing Brawl

This is without a doubt the strangest way to start a bench-clearing brawl. In a Canadian-American League game between the New Jersey Jackals and the Rockland Boulders, Jackals pitcher Fernando Cruz started a brawl in extra innings when he took off from his own dugout and sprinted behind home plate to try to get physical with someone in the Boulders dugout. He was quickly tackled by another Boulders player who ran out of the dugout and took him down. The Boulders pitcher was just about to throw the first pitch of the tenth inning and didn’t even realize Cruz had made his move until he was already at the dugout.

Seriously….what?

Cruz was likely fired up because he blew the save in the ninth inning of an 8-3 game when he plunked catcher Marcus Nidiffer with the bases loaded, and then proceeded to give up two hits and the lead. And, after hitting Nidiffer, the two exchanged words, causing the game’s first, more traditional bench-clearing brawl. It seems odd that a pitcher would try to hit someone in that situation, so maybe that was the source of Cruz’s anger, because he was hot. And that heat apparently carried over to the next inning and arguably intensified because, honestly, when in your life have you ever seen anything like this?

Cruz was obviously ejected from the game and will probably face a fine, or a suspension, or both. And due to the quaintness of independent league ball, Cruz had to exit the game through the stands, where he got into it with the fans who were taunting him.

