Players Are Worried About Metroid Prime 4 After Critics Give It Negative Early Previews

Players have become worried that Metroid Prime 4 might not be good after it received negative reactions from previews. Critics who have played the game early claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 title made a major blunder with its comedic writing.

Metroid Prime 4 Has “Annoying Humor” According to Critics

One of the biggest complaints critics have cited in previews is that Metroid Prime 4 has annoying humor. Some have compared it to “Marvel humor” where NPCs constantly have “quippy” dialogue. One character in particular has come under fire, and his name is Miles MacKenzie. Samus apparently rescues the chatty space marine at the beginning of the game, who then becomes your sidekick against your will.

Andy Robinson over at VGC, for example, gave a pretty damning take on the character. “I was slightly aghast when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s opening hour introduced Samus’s new bumbling, slapstick sidekick, Miles MacKenzie, who wisecracked his way through my remaining playtime, stripping away any trace of atmosphere or tension with his comedic quips and exclamations, even often outright noting when I’d missed important items.”

Robinson wasn’t alone, as other major outlets also complained about the new character. The general consensus among most critics is that MacKenzie is extremely annoying and overbearing. So much so that he even gives unwanted commentary on your every action. So if you pass by a missed chest, expect to hear this chump immediately pointing it out. Yeah, that doesn’t sound exactly pleasant.

Metroid Prime 4 Players React With Concern After Early Impressions

Unsurprisingly, many Metroid fans reacted with concern. After all, players have waited over 18 years for this sequel. Not to mention Metroid Prime 4 itself has had a very rocky development cycle. I mean, this thing was announced way back in 2017, so it’s a miracle it’s even made it to the finish line. However, many players were not expecting the game to take on such a comedic tone. Popular Nintendo YouTuber Arlo criticized the game for “hiding” the its comedic tone in its marketing and explained why MacKenzie doesn’t work.

“Literally the entire point of this kind of character is to relieve tension. Modern films have this weird thing where they feel uncomfortable with atmosphere, tension, and emotional moments. So they have this weird nervous need to break the tension at every opportunity. We all hate it. And out of all the games in the entire universe to receive this kind of treatment, Metroid Prime 4? Atmosphere, it’s a little important to the Metroid series.”

Many Metroid fans agreed with the YouTuber and voiced their concerns about the Switch 2 game. “Eight years of development all for Metroid 4 to be turned into a ‘He’s right behind me isn’t he?’ simulator,” one fan wrote. Another user commented, “IGN nailed it when they said ‘it feels like a sacred line has been crossed.’” One angry Metroid player simply joked, “This is Nintendo’s revenge for Pokémon fans saying there’s no excuse for zero dialogue in this generation.”

Is Metroid Prime 4 in Trouble?

This isn’t to say Metroid Prime 4 is going to be bad. In fact, many critics praised the Switch 2 title for its fun gameplay and incredible visuals. But at least from early previews, most were not too thrilled with the game’s aggressive humor and quippy characters. And I do get it. When I think of Metroid, I imagine a moody and almost creepy atmosphere of the Alien films. The last thing I envision is a silly Marvel film.

This move is also a bit baffling, considering Metroid: Other M received similar backlash when it came out in 2010. However, it feels like Metroid Prime 4 took another big risk with its voiced characters. Only time will tell if it pays off, but based on early previews it might have been a major mistake.