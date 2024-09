For this episode of Mexicalia, we visit the self-appointed “Barrio Bravo” of Tepito in Mexico City—one of the most iconic and dangerous neighborhoods in the country. While there, we watch a soccer game between one of the barrio’s best-known teams and Las Gardenias, a team made up by trans people who live in the barrio. After getting to know the girls one day before the game, we head off to buy their uniforms and to do a quick check of the Maracanã stadium in the heart of the neighborhood.