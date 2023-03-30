Playing to the Crowd and Playing for Power in ‘King of the Castle’

With Rob still out, Patrick and Ren discuss the latest episode of The Last of Us, and whether the level-like structure of the adaptation, nearing its finale, is causing problems. Elsewhere, Cado’s played King of the Castle, a new party game that pits your friends against each other for some goofy Game of Thrones-style machinations, and Ren explains a very weird Olympics “esports” situation. Before a big dip into The Question Bucket, Patrick and Cado briefly swing back into the later half of Destiny 2′s newest expansion, Lightfall.

Discussed: The Last of Us 09:51, King of the Castle 31:39, The Olympics Esports Games 47:00, Destiny 2 Lightfall 1:08:10, The Question Bucket 1:16:23, Outro and Announcements 1:40:08

