The night has become a haze of clubs, bars, backseats, and neon lights. The tabs have been settled, and the driver has your destination on the GPS. You hear your friends talking about who’s gonna be at the spot when you get there. A smile begins to creep over your face. The sun starts to rise on the horizon, but you’re not ready to call it a night. It’s 5 AM, and this is the Afterparty.

As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For the “Afterparty, 5AM playlist,” the mission was simple: deliver the perfect soundtrack for those blurred, late-night stretches when time loses meaning and the night continues past its limits.



These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

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[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

Afterparty, 5AM Playlist Finalists

“plastic/bending” by Dani Offline — This mysterious tune is an amalgam of lo-fi vibes, jazz piano, and singer/multi-instrumentalist Dani Offline’s smooth voice.

“Afterparty” by HOVR, Fátima, Late London — Your “Afterparty” is getting a dose of classy house energy from Berlin-based producer HOVR. Together with fellow electronic artists Fátima and Late London, they are serving up one crisp dance tune.

“Get it Right” by Fleur Electra — Dream-pop songstress Fleur Electra is wonderfully quirky. Her song “Get it Right” is whimsical indie pop at its best, complete with so many fun and harmonious sounds.

“Lose Myself” by SWIM — Vancouver, Canada-based SWIM (aka “Someone Who Isn’t Me”) is two lifelong friends: vocalist Chase and producer Nick. Their song “SWIM” is a fluid trance that makes you feel like you’re just starting your journey.

“Cigarettes” by Tony Black, frssn, Jason Masoud — frssn is the musical collaboration between singer Tony Black and producer Ray Quasi Nelson. On their track “Cigarettes”, they also enlist Cali-based guitarist Jason Masoud for a soulful, lo-fi experience that nurtures your afterparty vibe.

“change is – reimagined“ by Dyllai — Globe-trotting artist/producer Dylan Lindberg is certainly a man who wears many musical hats. For the Playlist Project, he submitted a track for his AI-assisted side project (Dyllai) that scratches your itch for the sensuality as well as the tenderness of 90s trip-hop.

“Encrypt” by BenMD — Hailing from the United Kingdom, electronic producer BenMD submitted “Encrypt”. The track is compelling but also intimate, which is rare in electronic music, making his accomplishment very impressive.

“Love In Here” by Jolliffe, Liam Bailey — An immaculate fusion of EDM and R&B, UK-based producer Jolliffe and singer Liam Bailey are taking you on a journey on “Love In Here”. Indeed, it’s the kind of jazzy drum-and-bass tune that makes a perfect soundtrack for an early-morning cab ride to the afterparty.

‘Afterparty, 5AM’ Playlist Runner-Up

“Salad Days” by Captn K — Australian EDM artist/producer Captn K really knows how to build hype and amplify your energy, while also keeping you firmly tethered to the ground. His Runner-Up track is “Salad Days”, a steady tune with beautiful and atmospheric melodies.

Winner of ‘Afterparty, 5AM’ Playlist

“This Life” by NIGHT manoeuvres, Dot Major, ABSOLUTE., Kosmo Kint — Finally, the winning Afterparty, 5AM playlist track is a collaborative effort from London DJ/producer ABSOLUTE. and multi-instrumentalist Dot Major (London Grammar). The duo also brought in NYC electro-house producer Kosmo Kint for a sweeping epic that creates the perfect post-night dynamism.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]