Your bed is the most comfortable place on Earth right now. The sheets and pillowcase smell of faint lavender. Your comforter is fresh from the dryer, so it’s nice and warm. The atmosphere in your room is cool because you left the window slightly cracked to let some fresh air in. You are all alone, right where you want to be, exactly how you want to fall asleep.

As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For Falling Asleep Alone, the mission was simple: deliver a song that focuses on quiet, intimate moments of solitude and emotional comedown, to emphasize vulnerability, minimalism, and a sense of stillness.



These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

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[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

‘Falling Asleep Alone’ Playlist Finalists

“Tentação” by Natalí Ferreira — Argentinean and Brazilian singer-songwriter Natalí Ferreira is based in Barcelona, Spain, and blends soul and pop with Brazilian funk. Speaking simply, her song “Tentação” is a brilliant R&B tune that will rock your mind to sleep.

“5G” by Allman Brown — English singer-songwriter Allman Brown sings directly to your soul in “5G”, a melodious folk-pop tune with digital accompaniment.

“Restless” by Blake.08, Soschi — EDM producers Blake.08 and Soschi join forces for an ambient but electric journey in “Restless”.

“The Conversation” by Ava Valianti — A star on the rise, Ava Valianti is a singer-songwriter who fuses different genres to build her sound. On “The Conversation”, she croons along at an indie-pop pace with a rhythmic pattern that also brings in flavors of jazz.

“Paper Planes” by jaymee, Southey — Hailing from Australia, singers jaymee and Southey collab on the romantic “Paper Planes”. Blending her smoky, jazzy vocals with his folk sensibilities certainly makes this a very comforting song.

“Secret” by MUANH — Singer-songwriter MUANH was born in the United States but raised in Germany. Her song “Secret” is a lovely soft-rock track with a gentle guitar riff that sets the stage for MUANH’s artistry.

“Preciso Demais” by Flerte Flamingo — Formed in Bahia and based in São Paulo, Flerte Flamingo is a Brazilian music group that takes traditional Brazilian rhythms—such as samba and samba-reggae—and blends them with pop-rock. Their song “Preciso Demais” feels like a lullaby in the best way.

“Nothing Like Losing a Friend” by Sabrina Lee — Korean-American singer-songwriter/musician Sabrina Lee was born and raised in Virginia. Her track is a modern soft pop tune with a fair bit of retro DNA also, making it perfect for those cool, comfy nights in bed.

‘Falling Asleep Alone’ Playlist Runner-Up

“Tiger Stripes” by Isobel Caldwell — The Falling Asleep Alone playlist runner-up is singer-songwriter Isobel Caldwell. Born in Hong Kong but based in Naarm/Melbourne, Australia, Isobel has a seasoned voice that shines in her sauntering folk-pop tune, “Tiger Stripes”.

Winner of ‘Falling Asleep Alone’ Playlist

“Iphupho” by Tatie Maggie, Versatile, LuMai, James Deacon — Finally, a magnificent group effort from four artists—Tatie Maggie, Versatile, LuMai, and James Deacon—”Iphupho” is a rhythmic soul tune with no one genre definition you could pin to it. Indeed, for this and many more reasons, it tops our Falling Asleep Alone playlist.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]