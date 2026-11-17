You look down at your glass and realize, unfortunately, there are only a few sips left. Meanwhile, the jukebox has been cranking out great tunes. Consequently, you barely hear what the bartender just said. That’s mostly because, in the meantime, your favorite coworker has been regaling you with a hilariously captivating story about the new guy making an absolute fool of himself in front of the executive management team.

Finally, you look up and realize that time has flown by, and now, as a result, it’s last call. Nevertheless, there’s time for one final drink.

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As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For Last Call at the Bar, the mission was simple: deliver a song that reflects the peak of the night, where energy, chaos, and emotion collide.



These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

Last Call at the Bar Playlist Finalists

“Sandinista Smile” by Animal Scream, Ames Harding & the Mirage — Doom pop project Animal Scream is the brainchild of Pittsburgh’s own Chad Monticue. Collaborating with Ames Harding and the Mirage, their track “Sandinista Smile” is flawless 2026 indie art-pop.

“Addiction” by The Slugs — These Irish lads want you leaving last call with some pep in your step. The Slugs’ stoner-rock jam “Addiction” is chock-full of groove and straight-up rock ‘n’ roll musicianship.

“Sleeptalkin” by Black Light Animals — Calling Kansas City their hometown is psych-soul band Black Light Animals. Their tune “sleeptalkin” has a smoky tone that clouds your senses and feels like exactly what you want to hear as you finish your gin.

“Real One” by Johanna Rose —This jazzy performance from NOLA’s Johanna Rose—with raspy, commanding vocals—is, indeed, just the kind of slightly spicy song you want for last call at a classy little speakeasy.

“Black Powder Smoke” by Lydia Kaseta — There’s no escaping the hypnosis Lydia Kaseta’s evocative blues track will have over you. The Michigan native has crafted a tune that builds perfectly and accomplishes a lot with very little.

“Pick Me” by Yuri Haal, Bintasophie — You’ll be entranced by Yuri Haal’s atmospheric track, “Pick Me”. The producer’s work here is complex and rewarding. It really hits the mark, though, when paired with the vocals of Berlin-based singer Bintasophie.

“Right Where You Want Me” by Shane Weisman — Hailing from Nashville, Shane Weisman is a talented singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He’s contributed an impressively eclectic track that’s just what you wanna hear as you close out your corner bar tab.

“Majors Choice” by Deep Six — The Maryland boys in Deep Six are, undoubtedly, kings of indie surf rock. Furthermore, their song “Major Choice” is equal parts beach groove and Midwest melody; consequently, it makes for a solid Last Call entry.

‘Last Call At the Bar’ Playlist Runner-Up

“Want That” by Good Doogs — The Australian blokes from Good Doogs have Midwest Emo attitude with indie-punk sensibility. And rhythmic intuition to boot. Their track “Want That” has a little bit of everything, like a deliciously musical Chiko Roll.

Winner of ‘Last Call at the Bar’ Playlist

“Boxer” by puppyy — Coming from Down Under to top the playlist is puppyy, a one-man musical project created by Michael Gibbon. In particular, puppyy’s song “Boxer” is, indeed, a crafty acoustic tune with fascinating ambient qualities. It’s a brilliant display of musicianship that, without a doubt, absolutely feels like the swansong when last call hits.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]