After all is said and done, and the party is over, it’s just you. You and the road. Both hands on the wheel, you cruise along a scenic route that you picked specifically because the highway offers nothing but asphalt and occasional harsh lighting at this time of night. The trees tower in the dark, but the moonlight off the water is very illuminating. Literally.

Your mind feels at peace, and despite the subtle nagging of the next morning, you realize just how much you needed this late-night drive.

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As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For Late Night Drive, the mission was simple: deliver a song that captures movement, solitude, and reflection in motion, often suited for long drives, city lights, and introspective moments.

These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

‘Late Night Drive’ Playlist Finalists

“Rose Tint” by Billy Sharp — Welsh singer-songwriter Billy Sharp takes simple melodies, rhythms, and sounds, then molds them into complex artistic expressions. His track “Rose Tint” is a beautiful example of his skill and musical craftsmanship.

“Power Trip” by Chloe Southern — Emerging singer Chloe Southern has a fearless approach to songwriting that feels very refreshing in the modern pop/rock landscape. Her song “Power Trip” is gutsy, dynamic, and also just really freakin’ good.

“1000 Miles (Words of White)” by Theya — This certainly harkens back to old-school British metal. Bay Area metalheads, Theya have a driving hard rock tune that you’ll want to jam for the full “1000 Miles”.

“Drive” by Glassberry — You could call Glassberry a mystery, however, that might be an understatement. The elusive music artist brings us their song, “Drive”, a gazey/dream pop tune perfect for a night drive along the coast.

“Hateful” by Mimi Pretend — Self-described as “music for the girls of Twin Peaks to break hearts to,” and indeed, one listen to Mimi Pretend’s goth-mospheric tune “Hateful”, and you’ll completely understand.

“Apex Necks” by No Shadow — The enigmatic rapper No Shadow has a steady flow that he highlights around the haunting beat of his track “Apex Necks“. The man is unrelenting. For example, across the three-and-a-half-minute-plus track, he barely breathes once.

“Prom” by Boyish — The Bostonian duo Boyish delivers bold indie rock that could hit you like a ton of bricks as well as a bag of feathers, depending on the day. Their track “Prom” is a rhythmic hallucination that’ll have you deeply focused on the road.

“My Baby” by Jean-Luc Eldenwood — One listen to “My Baby” by L.A.-based artist Jean-Luc Eldenwood, and you’ll know that 80s new wave pop is alive and well. It’s atmospheric and slightly distorted, like the retro sounds of yesteryear.

‘Late Night Drive’ Playlist Runner-Up

“Everything” by Paper Pools — Los Angeles-based artist/producer Paper Pools conjures an ethereal atmosphere inside a dark reservoir with “Everything”. It’s a perfect driving tune, but beware: there’s something almost sinister about this tune. There are sharp teeth behind that digital smile.

Winner of ‘Late Night Drive’ Playlist

“Haleine” by Duanna — Finally, the winner of the Late Night Drive playlist is electronic artist Duanna, with the song “Haleine”. It’s got a driving rhythm, keeping a perfect pace and encompassed by an ambiance that feels almost lunar.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]