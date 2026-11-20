The term “fed up” left you long ago. Indeed, “over it” would be a nice reprieve from what you’re dealing with. You have been showing up every single day. Moreover, you do your work without making anyone else’s job hard. But does that matter to anyone? Seemingly not.

However, the same certainly cannot be said for this outside toolbag who got promoted over you and all the other more-than-qualified candidates who’ve actually been investing time and energy into this place for YEARS.

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He’s made the last several months a living hell with his arrogance, incompetence, as well as his disgusting stale-coffee-breath. Thus, this morning, you woke up ready—in a rage—and decided that you are walking in there, fists clenched, and you are quitting. This. F***ing. Job.

As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For Rage Quitting, the mission was simple: deliver a song with intensity, frustration, and also emotional release. Something that channels anger, defiance, or a breaking point.



These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

Rage Quitting Playlist Finalists

“Spanglish” by CRRDR — Francisco Corredor, aka CRRDR, is a master of his own brand of Latin Tekno. The Bogotá-based DJ/producer offers the bass-heavy track “Spanglish” for your epic post-rage-quit walkout.

“Satan’s Broomstick” by Skull Servant — The Chapel Hill, NC, boys of Skull Servant have the perfect track for when the fury starts boiling up behind your eyes. All hail these metal masters of stoner doom!

“DON’T FEAR THE END” by Johnny Goth — From the depths of L.A. comes Johnny Goth, an independent artist with horror oozing from his pores. Here, he delivered an industrial-tinged rock track with guts and grime.

“Out of the Blue” by Bank Holiday — Channeling their Manchester musical forefathers, Oasis, while still staying true to themselves, the lads from Bank Holiday are modern Britpop at its finest. These melodies are lovely, and there is also an undeniable confidence here.

“Take A Bite” by Dear Frankie — If you feel like you’ve got a “target on your chest,” L.A. alt-rock trio Dear Frankie has the soundtrack for you. “Take A Bite” is real West Coast rock ‘n’ roll: snarling and punky.

“Victim of Circumstance” by Tar Creek — The Tar Creek boys are here to kick a** and eat BBQ, and they’re all out of BBQ. A perfect fusion of heavy metal and hardcore, this track will have you kicking down doors on your way out of that dead-end job.

“Cloud Bound” by Kind — For those of you two-stepping your way into a new career, Oxnard hardcore bruisers Kind got what you need. “Cloud Bound” is mean and merciless, and it’s also got one vicious breakdown.

“Death to All Oppressors” by Lagrimas — Self-described L.A. melodic crust band Lagrimas pretty much says all there is to say about rage quitting with the chaos and fleeting serenity of “Death to All Oppressors”.

‘Rage quitting’ Playlist Runner-Up

“Madness Everlasting” by Nina de Freitas — Brazil-born, Denver-based singer-songwriter Nina de Freitas is the “Rage Quitting” playlist runner-up. Her song “Madness Everlasting” explores themes of anger and disappointment expertly, despite maintaining a steady beauty and grace.

Winner of ‘Rage Quitting’ Playlist

“Not Tomorrow Yet” by Youth Death Club —Finally, Philly “whatevercore” band Youth Death Club are the “Rage Quitting” winners! The band submitted their song “Not Tomorrow Yet”, and it’s a scorching hardcore tune that feels like it could come off the rails at any second. This song is about expressing rage. But it’s also deeply embedded in the musical fabric. Indeed, it IS rage.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]