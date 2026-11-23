The sun breaks through a crack where the shade is just short of the window pane. In reality, it’s but a beam of light. For your eyes, however, it might as well be a spotlight directly in front of your face. Looking around the room you’re in, you don’t recognize it, but certainly you’re not mad at how comfortable this bed is.

Then, you start to remember a few things: the bar, your BFF, that cute guy, and also leaving your BFF at the bar for that cute guy. You turn over. Now it all makes sense, and you wonder, “What have I gotten myself into?”

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As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For The Morning After, the mission was simple: reflect the physical and emotional aftermath of the night before, with a song that feels reflective, subdued, or conflicted, capturing clarity, regret, or acceptance.



These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

‘The Morning After’ Playlist Finalists

“Cucumber” by Joshua Rabi — Pop-EDM producer/artists Joshua Rabi has built a musical android with “Cucumber“. The track is like electro-trap with vocals that could also double as a stuntman for Justin Bieber.

“serenade satellite” by Jeff Eveline, 1takemarcj, Chris Moner, Avie Sheck — Producer Jeff Eveline brings together a crew featuring 1takemarcj, Chris Moner, and Avie Sheck for this otherworldly electronic expedition that dips its toes into trap territory.

“Salt (feat. Odette)” by This Week in the Universe, Odette — Sydney, Australia-based electronic duo This Week in the Universe is brothers Beau & Casey Golden. For the complexly melodious “Salt”, they recruited pop singer Odette, thus adding layers of authenticity to the track.

“Bones” by Albem — Currently active in Tokyo, Albem is a six-piece post-rock band. Their song “Bones” is upbeat, but it still contains some clever disjointedness that makes it a deeply compelling listen.

“Summer of Love” by Jess Ribeiro — Australian singer/songwriter Jess Ribeiro takes you on a walk through a musical forest in “Summer of Love”, a soft indie-pop tune with some beautiful piano and use of strings.

“You Got Me Like” by m.e.h. — Calling Chicago home (by way of Baltimore), m.e.h. is an R&B singer whose trip-hop-esque song “You Got Me Like” feels like if Tricky produced a track for Alicia Keys.

“What if” by Abe the Kid — Genre-defying NYC artist Abe the Kid builds a lush dreamscape of sounds on “What if“, an indie-hip-hop tune with clever uses of folk and pop elements.

“Better Lock the Door” by Johnny Goth — Indie artist Johnny Goth serves up a haunting emo-gaze experience with his song “Better Lock the Door”.

‘The Morning After’ Playlist Runner-Up

“Glitter & Glue” by PAIGE — The runner-up of “The Morning After” playlist is indie-pop artist PAIGE with her song “Glitter & Glue“. It’s a heavenly, drum-machine-driven track that feels like staring into what is certainly the most beautiful sunrise you’ve ever seen.

Winner of ‘The Morning After’ Playlist

“Second Touch” by Ziyad Al-Samman — Finally, self-described “habibi musik maker,” London-based singer Ziyad Al-Samman wins “The Morning After” Playlist. His track “Second Touch” is an electronic-pop at its most engaging, building musical towers and valleys to give the listener a soundtrack for whatever shape their reflective morning takes.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]



You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]