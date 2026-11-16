Playlist Project Vol. 1: Introducing ‘The Pre-Game’ Finalists

Work is in the rearview. You clocked out a couple of hours ago, and now you’re prepping for a big night out. A new nightclub just opened downtown, and your friends have been dying to go. Tonight is the night, but right now, you’re waiting on the crew so you can have a few drinks, finish getting ready, and call a Lyft. This is the Pre-Game.

As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For The Pre-Game, the mission was simple: deliver the perfect soundtrack to build anticipation before the main event.

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These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

The Pre-Game Playlist Finalists

“Mari Mari” by Dolliana and El Baby R — Manhattan artist Dolliana teams up with Dominican producer El Baby R for “Mari Mari”. The track fuses reggaeton and EDM in perfect communion, and as a result, the end product is satisfyingly tenacious.

“Party” by Cydnee With a C — Electro-pop/hip-hop artist Cydnee With a C comes straight out of Atlanta. Moreover, she’s comin’ in hot. Her track “Party” is relentlessly catchy, full of well-crafted rhythms as well as a rapid-fire melody.

“Liūdna!” by Free Finga — Offering a tasty disco beat is Lithuanian pop artist Free Finga. Real name Tomas Narkevičius, Free Finga’s “Liūdna!” channels 70s funk with 21st-century style.

“raindance” by Cilo — Another Bay Area native, Cilo is an Indigenous rapper/producer with something to prove and the skill to back it up. His track “raindance” is formidable in its versatility, utilizing simple sounds to build a complex beat.

“Bubblegum” by Dacid Go8lin — Non-binary Austrian–Kosovar rapper Dacid Go8lin has a musical fingerprint that could never be replicated. Their track “Bubblegum” is very bass-heavy, with a remarkable cadence and a vibe that feels like it’s only the tip of what is certainly a very large iceberg.

“WEED N GOLD” by Junior, Solar, Mya J, SIEGE — Junior is Shivam Patnaik, an artist, songwriter, and producer who comes from the West Chicago suburbs. On “Weed N Gold”, Junior delivers an emboldened performance over a beat with big Chi-Town energy. Junior is the architect; however, the track also features three guests: solar, Mya J, and SIEGE.

“i luv it” by GapToofShawty — Bay Area rapper GapToofShawty is on fire, and you can catch all the smoke on the track “i luv it”. Indeed, her flow is immaculate, and the beat is hott (with two Ts).

“That’s Enough !” by BermudaCal, smittei, Enrico — Believe it or not, BermudaCal is actually from Bermuda. The artist/producer enlisted smittei and Enrico for his jazzy and atmospheric hip-hop track, “That’s Enough !”

The Pre-Game Playlist Runner-Up

“cherry spice” by moonvine — Hailing from Berlin, moonvine is a club-pop duo comprised of siblings Selina and Dennis. Their track, “cherry spice”, is a lo-fi banger with strong bass elements and some dark-wave sensibilities also.

Winner of The Pre-Game Playlist

“SALTA!” by JOK! — Taking the top spot on The Pre-Game Playlist is Peruvian-American rapper JOK!, whose unique flow and undeniable creativity helped him stand out from the competition. His winning track, “SALTA!”, oozes confidence and delivers the kind of infectious energy that makes it a perfect fit for The Pre-Game.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on a Noisey playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter Noisey’s Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]