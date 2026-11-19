You didn’t really even want to come to this party. Work has been exhausting, and little else has been going right. But then you heard their name. Your crush. The knowledge they were going to be here sent electric waves through your skin, like your veins were on fire, in a good way. It gave you new life. However, that new life immediately died the moment you saw them leaving, hand-in-hand, with someone else.

As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For the “Your Crush Leaves With Someone Else playlist,” the mission was simple: deliver the perfect soundtrack for the moment of emotional impact when expectation turns into disappointment.

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These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

‘Your Crush Leaves With Someone Else’ Playlist Finalists

“Isla” by Logan Edwards — New Zealander Logan Edwards spent much of his career in bands. More recently, he’s also begun working on his solo career. Logan’s song, “Isla”, is a swelling indie-folk tune with a gorgeous string crescendo.

“Sugar Rollin’ Fever” by Lounge Club Radio — Australian duo Lounge Club Radio is Matt Preen (of Great Gable) and Geordie Bain. Their saxophone-heavy, jazzy-pop tune “Sugar Rollin’ Fever” has real heartbreaking-soothing qualities.

“Silence” by Pop Club — If some rhythmic new wave is what you need to get over that lost crush, Pop Club is here for you. The L.A.-based pop band’s “Silence” has a gothic energy that will match perfectly with your bleeding mascara.

“She” by Michele Caputo — Indie singer/songwriter Michele Caputo is like a beacon of a bygone era. His song “She” is captivatingly vintage. Indeed, it’s like the missing piece of an old Beatles/Beach Boys/Byrds puzzle.

“Lost In The City” by Eliza Harrison Smith — Self-described as “making sad songs that sound like happy songs,” this song from Eliza Harrison Smith captures the loss of love with tragic palpability as well as an infectious beat.

“pa que” by bpuntito — 20-something Mexican singer-songwriter bpuntito has a voice as vulnerable as a human heart. This is certainly evident in this track, a gentle folk tune with beautiful Spanish guitar.

“I want u to fly (even if im not the guy)” by Batzombie — Hailing from Borneo Island, Batzombie is a self-taught musician with a clear talent for songwriting. This gut-wrenchingly emotional track is so soft and sweet in its acceptance of unrequited love.

“Sky Turns Red” by Jordan Raf — Indie musician Jordan Raf from NYC-by-way-of-Dallas invokes apocalyptic imagery on “Sky Turns Red”, a desperate tune that feels half inspired by Midwest Emo with a bit of Radiohead thrown in there also.

Your Crush Leaves With Someone Else Playlist Runner-Up

“Mystery” by Lisa Sereno — Our “Crush Left” playlist runner-up is a real emotional immolation. Singer-songwriter Lisa Sereno is the answer to “what it would sound like if Sinéad O’Connor and Mitski made a record together?” Her song “Mystery” is a piano-driven epic for the lovelorn hearts out there.

Winner of The Your Crush Leaves With Someone Else Playlist

“Imagine Dying on Spirit” by Tony Onuchukwu — Finally, the winner of the “Crush Left” playlist is South London-based British-Nigerian sound designer & recording artist Tony Onuchukwu. On his track “Imagine Dying on Spirit”, Tony has crafted a complex odyssey of sounds that will make your soul feel like it’s losing the “one that got away” all over again.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]