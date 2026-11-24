How does that old quote go? “Today is the first day of the rest of your life?” Yeah, that’s exactly what this is. It’s been a hard-fought few months, but you clawed your way here. A new career doing exactly what you love. Moreover, no more dead weight in your “romantic” life, draining your energy. And a killer wardrobe glow-up while you were at it.

Why does revenge have to be a “dish best served cold?” New quote: “Today is the first day of your Revenge Arc, and this dish is HOT.”

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As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For Your Revenge Arc, the mission was simple: Deliver a song that represents transformation, confidence, and reclaiming control. It should feel empowering, assertive, as well as forward-moving, often driven by attitude and self-assurance.



These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

‘Your Revenge Arc’ Playlist Finalists

“all my exes miss me” by twoflow, Delaney Jane — Producer twoflow links up with award-winning singer Delaney Jane for a Revenge Arc-emboldening dance-pop masterpiece.

“Ned Kelly” by Zafty — Named after real-life, infamous Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, this tenacious track from Melbourne rapper/artist is the epitome of living your Revenge Arc.

“Wasteland” by TV Therapy — The folks of TV Therapy call themselves “Australia’s newest indie-psych-punk wild kids.” And indeed, just one listen to their guitar-driven tune “Wasteland” will bewitch you with their eclectic rock ‘n’ roll sound.

“Nihilistic by Design” by MACËY — Self-described as “Hyperpunk” from Adelaide, South Australia—MACËY is making moves that will throw your brain for a loop. Their track “Nihilistic By Design” is nothing if not creatively aggressive.

“Somehow” by SONS — Belgium-based indie-rockers SONS have a precision-perfect sense of rhythm, making for a post-punk/hardcore composition in “Somehow” that will undoubtedly remind you of Turnstile.

“Pulse” by Kila Kosa — The metalcore lads of Kila Kosa come from the U.K., and they are—professionally speaking—not f***ing around. The band’s furious track, “Pulse”, feels inspired by early nu-metal (think Limp Bizkit’s rap-metal opus “Counterfeit”).

“Who Rules the World?” by Inner City Witches — Hailing from the St. Louis suburbs, post-hardcore band Inner City Witches want to know “who rules the world”. If this multifarious, Refused-esque post-punk track is any indication, then it just might be them one day.

“OG” by JOK!, Ginola — Peruvian-American rapper JOK! partners with Ginola for an epic hip-hop anthem that also delivers big revenge-arc-origin energy.

‘Your Revenge Arc’ Playlist Runner-Up

“STOMPERS” by The Bloody Beetroots, Hyro The Hero, Mazare — The brainchild of producer Bob Rifo (aka Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo), The Bloody Beetroots is an Italian electronic music project formed in the early-mid 2000s.

Teaming up with fellow Italian producer Mazare and Houston rapper Hyro the Hero, the group delivers the runner-up track: “Stompers”. It’s a fast-paced electropunk tune with bold tone as well as remarkable rhythms. Indeed, this is a revenge soundtrack for your whole damn crew.

Winner of ‘Your Revenge Arc’ Playlist

“STREETFIGHT” by daysormay — Finally, Canadian alt-rock band daysormay have come out the champions of the “Revenge Arc” playlist. Their song “STREETFIGHT” certainly feels like one. Or more accurately, it feels like that moment you stand tall after winning a street fight. Fists aching, a black eye, but nothing but pride in your chest; the beginning of your revenge arc.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on our playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter the Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]