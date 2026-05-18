Playlist Rewind: 5 Brilliant Album Releases That Defined 1998

The 90s were a huge decade for album releases, but 1998 proved to be singularly important. That was a great year for everything from trip-hop to indie rock to progressive rap.

Here are five album releases that defined the sound of that year.

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‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ by Lauryn Hill

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The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was Lauryn Hill’s debut solo album, recorded during a Fugees hiatus. Released in August 1998, the album is conceptually centered as if Hill is educating herself in the complexities of life: love, relationships, faith, and motherhood. It won Best R&B Album and Album of the Year at the Grammys in 1999, and was a global success, critically and commercially.

Notably, this album showed off Hill’s artistic abilities outside of a group. Furthermore, it helped bring neo soul to the mainstream. This generated more attention for artists like Erykah Badu, Sade, Angie Stone, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, and Macy Gray.

‘Mezzanine’ by Massive Attack

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The making of Mezzanine was fraught with tension within Massive Attack. However, the resulting album was incredibly influential on the U.K. trip-hop scene. Released in April 1998, the recording process nearly split up the group for good.

Massive Attack was already down to a trio after Adrian “Tricky” Thaws left, and creative conflicts led to Andrew “Mushroom” Vowles’ departure after the album was released. But Mezzanine‘s influence surpassed the group’s issues, and it remains a highly praised entry in their discography.

‘Hello Nasty’ by the Beastie Boys

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The Beastie Boys released Hello Nasty in July 1998, four years after their punk-heavy album Ill Communication. At the time, MCA described them as being so isolated in the studio that they were “really underground, like in a hole in the ground.” But despite being unaware of “what’s going on in the music scene,” the Beasties blended genres and styles as expertly as usual.

Hello Nasty was praised for its looseness, which differed from the sharp precision of their previous albums. Overall, the Beastie Boys never shied away from experimentation. This didn’t do much for the reception of Paul’s Boutique in 1989, but Hello Nasty was wholeheartedly embraced.

‘In the Aeroplane Over the Sea’ by Neutral Milk Hotel

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Neutral Milk Hotel released their second album, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea, in February 1998. This would ultimately be their last album, much to the dismay of diehard fans. At the time of its release, critical reviews were mostly positive.

Although there was some criticism of the distortion and lo-fi elements, which some felt drowned out the melodies. But the lyrics were commended for their rich imagery and stream of consciousness style.

However, the praise didn’t last long, and ultimately the album was dismissed, as often happens with unconventional material. Still, In the Aeroplane continued building a cult following among fans, and went on to influence modern indie rock.

‘Aquemini’ by OutKast

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OutKast’s third album, Aquemini, was released in September 1998 and went on to earn overwhelmingly high praise from critics. Big Boi and André 3000 incorporated live instruments and improvisation into the recording process, also pulling influences from funk, soul, gospel, and psych-rock.

The result was a unique blend of these styles built upon their hip-hop and R&B foundation. Aquemini has been called “genius,” “brilliant,” a “masterpiece,” and a “landmark album.” It was also praised for its intelligence and lushness, retaining its status as a massive influence on progressive hip-hop.