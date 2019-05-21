Sony Shows Off ‘Ultra High Speed’ Loading Times for Next PlayStation

Sony has started talking about its next-generation console, which is not expected to launch in 2019. After sharing a few details about the console hardware with Wired in April, including setting expectations for a release outside of 2019, the company’s showcased some of that power during an investors meeting held Tuesday in Japan.

The presentation mostly confirmed much of the details we already knew about the hardware, like its new CPU and GPU, backwards compatibility, 8K support, and the fact that the console will not abandon a disc drive like the discless Xbox One S. We also know that Sony will use a custom solid-state drive that’s said speed up load times dramatically. (PC gamers have been using SSDs for years to speed up loading times on their systems, but it’s a new idea for consoles.) And, indeed, during the presentation, Sony demonstrated just that. Sony used Marvel’s Spider-Man, a PlayStation 4 exclusive released last year, to show how the new hardware improves on the PlayStation 4 Pro.Sony’s new console decreased load times from just over eight seconds on the PS4 Pro to .83 seconds on the new console, according to a slide that calls the upgrade a “generational transformation.”

Videos by VICE

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) May 21, 2019

“We will harness the power of new technology to offer completely transformative and immersive gaming experiences,” Sony said in its presentation slides. “We will leverage backwards compatibility to transition our community to next-gen faster and more seamlessly than ever before.”

But even with new technology incoming, Sony confirmed it’ll continue to support the PS4 for a while, remaining “the engine of engagement and profitability for the next three years,” Sony said. The company noted in its presentation that there is still an “outstanding roster of exclusive AAA games still to come” for the PS4.

Sony’s still keeping quiet about some key details, including timing, price, and any games coming to the platform.